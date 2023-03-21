3 players who can bat at No. 3 for PBKS in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are arguably the most disappointing franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with just one final appearance in 15 years. Despite boasting several big names, the side has made the playoffs just twice in their IPL tenure.

They finished the 2022 season in sixth place, winning only seven out of their 14 matches.

The constant chopping and changing of the personnel in the squad and the support staff in a bid to achieve glory has meant that PBKS has never forged an identity for itself.

As the franchise embarks on its journey in pursuit of consistency in performance, they have once again made several changes to their squad ahead of the next season.

PBKS have released one of their key performers who also captained the side last year in Mayank Agarwal and replaced him with Shikhar Dhawan in the captaincy role. The franchise also made some shrewd picks at the mini-auction last year by bagging Sam Curran for ₹18.5 crores and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Punjab also made wholesome changes to their support staff by appointing Trevor Bayliss as their head coach in place of Anil Kumble. Bayliss, who formerly coached the 2011 Sri Lankan side to the final of the World Cup, was also the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders during their glorious title runs in 2012 and 2014.

Wasim Jaffer will continue as the batting coach, while Charl Langeveldt and Sunil Joshi will be the fast and spin bowling coaches, respectively.

One of the issues hampering PBKS over the years has been their unsettled batting lineup, which has led to a lack of clarity amongst the players. With the departure of Mayank, the team will consider opening with their explosive stars, Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow.

The middle-order options will likely be bolstered by the addition of Raza. He could form a middle-order core with Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Shahrukh Khan.

Apart from that, the PBKS think tank will be pondering who to bat at the pivotal No.3 position to bridge the gap between the experienced opening combination of Dhawan and Bairstow and the explosive finishers at their disposal.

Here, we look at the potential batters who could rise to take ownership of the crucial No. 3 position in the batting order of PBKS.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksha

Rajapaksha would look to improve his consistency from IPL 2022 to IPL 2023

The swashbuckling Sri Lankan left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksha should be an obvious choice at No.3, given that he played there last season for PBKS. Although he only averaged 25 in the eight matches he batted at No.3 last season, he scored at a phenomenal strike rate of 162 and made several key contributions to the team's cause.

Considering the diminishing role of sheet anchors in T20s, most batters are expected to create an impact on the outcome of a match through strike rates rather than the volume of runs.

In that regard, Rajapaksha would be the ideal foil for the opening combination of Dhawan and Bairstow. He can help increase the tempo by keeping his foot on the accelerator. Rajapaksha also provides a left-handed option to a batting lineup that could be full of right-handed batters but for Dhawan.

The only issue with Rajapaksha batting at No.3 is if the PBKS management decides on other options for the four overseas players.

# 2 Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh, the wicketkeeper-batter, has been with PBKS since the 2019 IPL season. However, the 22-year-old has received opportunities sparingly to showcase his skills in the IPL, having played only six total matches across four seasons since 2019.

However, he boasts impressive overall T20 statistics, with an average of 37 at a healthy strike rate of 138 in 41 matches. He was one of the stars of the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, averaging 53 at a strike rate of 141 while batting at one drop for Punjab on most occasions.

With the side's overseas options being variable depending on the different conditions and team combinations, having an Indian batter with experience at No.3 at the domestic level recently would go a long way in solving the team combination issues.

Being a wicketkeeper, Prabhsimran will also provide flexible options for PBKS in terms of selection.

# 3 Liam Livingstone

Being one of the youngest superstars in T20 cricket, Liam Livingstone was one of the few shining lights in Punjab's otherwise sub-par season in 2022. Bought by PBKS in the 2022 auction, Livingstone lit up IPL 2022, scoring an enviable 437 runs at an average of 36 and a blistering strike rate of 182.

Despite batting in the middle order, the destructive right-hander made four half-centuries and several other impactful contributions for the side. While his role could be more as a finisher this season, it may be worthwhile to give Livingstone an opportunity at number three.

Despite limited exposure at number three in T20s, Livingstone averages a remarkable 38 at a strike rate of 150 in 18 innings. Hence, it might be worth pondering for PBKS management to have Livingstone bat at No.3, allowing the big man some time to settle in before launching big hits in the middle and death overs.

Poll : Will PBKS win their maiden IPL title in 2023? Yes No 0 votes