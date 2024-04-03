3 players who can replace Mustafizur Rahman in CSK's 11 vs SRH ft. Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is likely to miss the next couple of IPL games. The pacer, who made headlines with a brilliant spell in his opening match for CSK, has returned to Bangladesh to sort out his visa problems.

The T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, just a week after the conclusion of the 17th edition of the IPL. As per reports in BDCrictime, Mustafizur returned to Bangladesh for a biometric test for a visa to the USA and the West Indies. The report further stated that the authorities have taken his passport for some formalities and it will be completed in a few days.

CSK will square off against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 5 and Mustafizur's biometrics will be taken on April 4. He will most certainly miss this game and if the reports are to be believed he might miss the game against KKR as well on April 8.

Mustafizur Rahman's absence comes as a big blow to the Super Kings. The left-arm quick has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far with seven scalps in three games.

Chennai Super Kings started their campaign with a couple of resounding victories before losing their third game against the Delhi Capitals. In Mustafizur's absence, CSK might opt to play only three foreigners and use the final spot for the impact sub.

Having said that, let us have a look at three possible replacements in Mustafizur Rahman's place.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur could make his first appearance in IPL 17 in their match against SRH.

Fondly known as Lord Shardul, the experienced campaigner has remained on the sidelines for the first three matches of the tournament. However, CSK might look to include him in the XI in the absence of Mustafizur Rahman against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Shardul Thakur has the ability to use the new ball and swing it both ways. Whenever the team needs a wicket, the captain throws the ball to Shardul and more often than not he delivers. Although he has a tendency to leak runs on occasions, his wicket-taking abilities make him an important option.

The inclusion of Shardul could also be beneficial in the batting department. He is a powerful striker of the ball and has already played a few game-turning innings in his IPL career. He is a utility player and could come in handy for CSK in the coming matches.

#2 Mukesh Choudhary

Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary has warmed the benches in the first three matches but a potential return to the XI looks like a possibility with Mustafizur Rahman set to miss the next couple of matches. Mukesh is a like-for-like replacement for the cutter specialist from Bangladesh.

Mukesh didn't play a single match in the previous season but Mustafizur's absence has opened up the opportunity. The left-arm pacer has played 13 IPL matches so far, bagging 16 wickets in the process.

He can swing the ball both ways and troubled the Mumbai Indians with a brilliant spell in 2022. He might not be as good as the Bangladesh seamer in the death overs but the left-arm angle might tempt CSK to play him against SRH.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana celebrates a wicket during IPL 2023.

Once his Sri Lankan teammate Matheesha Pathirana was back in the playing XI, Theekshana had to make his way out. However, Mustafizur Rahman returning to Bangladesh for visa issues opens up a foreign spot.

Under MS Dhoni, Theekshana flourished as a bowler in the previous season, bagging 11 wickets in 13 games. An economy rate of just eight played a crucial role in Chennai's fifth IPL title.

Theekshana can be used with the new ball and is also a wonderful operator in the middle overs. If the mystery spinner does return to the XI, CSK have to tinker with the rest of the combination to provide the perfect stability and balance.