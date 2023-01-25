3 players who are damaging their IPL 2023 chances with their SA20 performances

The SA20 league is currently taking a break, with the England vs South Africa series set to take place. The Indian Premier League (IPL), though, will always be in the headlines.

Several players who will take part in IPL 2023 are currently involved in the SA20 league. Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks are the top three run-getters in the league, while Roelof van der Merwe, Anrich Nortje and Bjorn Fortuin are the top three wicket-takers.

At the same time, certain other big names have failed to impress so far. Here are three players who are damaging their IPL 2023 chances with their SA20 performances.

#3 Dwaine Pretorius

India v South Africa - 4th T20

With Dwayne Bravo transitioning into a support staff role, the Chennai Super Kings desperately need an overseas pace-bowling all-rounder who can hold his own at the death. Dwaine Pretorius seems to be the man for the Super Kings, but his performances in the SA20 league have been far from convincing.

Playing for the Durban Super Giants, Pretorius has scalped only six wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 10.13. He hasn't picked up more than two wickets in a game and his death bowling, particularly his usage of slower balls, has been found wanting.

Pretorius hasn't contributed with the bat either. He has amassed only 28 runs in six innings at an average of 5.6 and a strike rate of 87.5, with a highest score of 28. 49 batters have scored more runs than the South African in the SA20 league.

It remains to be seen if Pretorius can turn his poor form around and contribute to CSK since the Men in Yellow desperately need him to have a good season.

#2 Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis made a splash in his first game of the SA20 league, smashing an unbeaten 70 to kick-start the tournament. But since then, he hasn't been able to find his bearings.

The pitches in South Africa have been rather two-paced, and Brevis' shortcomings have challenged him. He hasn't been great against hard lengths and has struggled to put away leg-lined deliveries too. The youngster has managed 181 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 118.30.

The Mumbai Indians are spoilt for choice when it comes to overseas batters, with Tim David, Cameron Green and Tristan Stubbs in the mix. With Brevis' game being slightly undercooked at the time despite his immense potential, the five-time IPL champions might leave him out of the playing XI if he continues to struggle in the SA20 league.

#1 Rilee Rossouw

BBL - Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder

Rilee Rossouw has been one of the biggest disappointments in the ongoing SA20 league. In seven innings, he has amassed just 56 runs at an average of 9.33 and a strike rate of 124.44, with a highest score of 20.

Rossouw was primed to make an impact for the Pretoria Capitals and then move on to a bigger role with sister franchise Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The southpaw, however, has played some ridiculous shots to get out, throwing his IPL 2023 hopes into jeopardy.

Delhi desperately need a left-hander in the middle order after Rishabh Pant's car crash, and Rossouw could've been that man. But the experienced left-hander doesn't seem likely to be in consideration based on his recent form.

