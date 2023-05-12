3 players who denied centuries by bowling a wide ball

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen many historic batting performances over the years, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the latest addition. The youngster scored a scintillating 98* off 47 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

Chasing a modest total of 150, Jaiswal scored 26 runs off the first over off the bowling of KKR skipper Nitish Rana and never looked back as he broke the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. Jaiswal reached the landmark in just 13 deliveries, beating the previous record held by KL Rahul off 14 balls against the Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Jaiswal's stunning performance led RR to a crucial victory, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting back into the mix for playoff qualification with six wins and as many losses.

However, the game ended controversially, with KKR spinner Suyash Sharma trying to bowl a wide off the final ball of the 13th over to deny the 21-year-old Jaiswal a century.

But RR skipper Sanju Samson was equal to the task as he moved to the leg side and blocked the delivery to end the over and hand Yashasvi Jaiswal the strike with six runs needed for his century and three runs still required to win.

The left-hander hit a boundary off the first ball of the 14th over to end unbeaten on 98, missing his well-deserved century by a deuce.

After the game, Suyash received flak from experts and fans alike for his unsportsmanlike behavior, bringing back memories of the Suraj Randiv no-ball to deny former Indian opener Virender Sehwag a century against Sri Lanka.

In that incident, Sehwag was on 99 when the Sri Lankan off-spinner bowled a big no-ball with one run to win to deny Sehwag a century despite the batsman hitting the ball for a maximum. The no-ball with a single run to win meant that Sehwag's six did not count, leaving him stranded on 99.

There have been other instances when an opposition bowler has attempted to deny the batter a century by bowling a wide.

Let us look at three players who denied centuries by bowling a wide ball.

#1 Iqbal Abdulla (RCB vs. KKR, IPL 2011)

A similar incident to Suyash Sharma's wide to deny Yashasvi Jaiswal a century happened 12 years back when Iqbal Abdulla of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tried to deny Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Chris Gayle a century.

Gayle, who was picked up mid-season as a replacement for Dirk Nannes in 2011, was in blistering form in his first game for the franchise.

Chasing 172, Gayle raced away to 98 from 54 deliveries, including nine boundaries and seven sixes. However, with two runs needed and Virat Kohli on strike, Abdulla bowled a wide down the leg side on the final ball of the 18th over to reduce the target by a run.

However, Kohli successfully defended the final delivery that followed, allowing Gayle to be on strike for the first ball of the 19th over. The West Indian did not disappoint as he belted a four to get to his century and win the game for his side.

Although there were divided opinions on whether Abdulla intentionally tried to bowl a wide, it was right in the aftermath of the Suraj Randiv-Virender Sehwag incident, making the speculation grow bigger.

#2 Alok Kapali (South Africa vs. Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, 2002)

Bangladesh all-rounder Alok Kapali infamously denied South African opener Herschelle Gibbs a place in the record books by bowling a big wide down the leg side in the second ODI between the teams in a three-match series in South Africa in 2002.

Gibbs was on a streak of three consecutive ODI centuries and looked to become the first player ever to make four successive centuries.

He was on 96 with the Proteas needing one run to win when Kapali fired one way down the leg side to concede five wides and deny the South African opener a shot at the record books.

#3 Andrew Tye (Perth Scorchers vs. Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020/21)

In the first qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020/21 season, Perth Scorchers pacer Andrew Tye bowled a blatant wide delivery soaring above James Vince's head with one run needed to win.

Vince was batting on 98 with a single required off three overs and was denied the opportunity, much to the dismay of the packed house at the Manuka Oval.

Despite the controversial ending, Vince's unbeaten 98 from 53 deliveries propelled the Sixers to the final, where they would again beat the Scorchers to win the title.

Vince again was the wrecker in chief in the finals with 95 from 60 deliveries as the Sixers roared to a 27-run victory.

