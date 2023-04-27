3 players who have disappointed in the first half of IPL 2023’s league stage

Tuesday, April 25 marked the completion of the first half of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. A total of 35 matches out of 70 league-stage games have been played, with each franchise featuring in seven matches each.

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were on top of the points table at the halfway mark of the league stage, having won five of their seven matches. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) were second. They also won five of their first seven games but were below CSK based on the net run rate scenario.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) all had eight points each. Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Delhi Capitals (DC) were at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from their first seven matches.

While there were some fantastic individual performances in the first half of the league stage in IPL 2023, there were some hugely disappointing ones as well. In this feature, we look at the latter category.

#3 Prithvi Shaw - Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw has scored 47 runs in six innings. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw had an abysmal run in the first half of the league stage of IPL 2023, to say the least. He played six innings, scoring a paltry 47 runs at an average of 7.83 and a strike rate of 117.50.

The 23-year-old has just not looked anywhere close to his real self. He began IPL 2023 by being cleaned up by Mark Wood for 12 in a match against the Lucknow Super Giants. Shaw’s subsequent scores in the tournament read as follows - 7, 0, 15, 0, and 13.

It’s not just about his low scores, but the manner of his dismissals that are worrying. His weaknesses against pace have been exposed even in the T20 format.

Shaw’s game against spin hasn’t been strong either. In Delhi’s last match against KKR, he was bowled by the leg-spin of Varun Chakravarthy as he chopped a delivery back onto the stumps.

#2 Umesh Yadav - Kolkata Knight Riders

Umesh Yadav has a solitary wicket to show for his efforts. (Pic: iplt20.com)

KKR pacer Umesh Yadav has had a completely forgettable campaign in IPL 2023 so far. He played in all seven matches for the franchise in the first half, but only claimed one wicket.

Umesh began the season on a decent note, registering figures of 1/27 in four overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), getting the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. This remains his only wicket in IPL 2023 to date.

The experienced fast bowler has proved very expensive in some of the matches and has been erratic with his line and length. He was clobbered for 42 runs in three overs in a game against SRH, the same match in which Harry Brook slammed 100* off 55 deliveries.

When KKR took on CSK at Eden Gardens a few days back, Umesh was again taken to the cleaners. He conceded 35 runs in three overs as Chennai batters took a liking to his pace.

The bowler’s wicketless run continued on Wednesday, April 26 as KKR began the second half of their league stage campaign. He bowled one over against RCB and ended up getting hammered for 19 runs.

#1 Deepak Hooda - Lucknow Super Giants

Deepak Hooda has failed to impress. (Pic: iplt20.com)

The Lucknow Super Giants kept backing Deepak Hooda to come good in the first half of IPL 2023 and he kept failing. The right-handed batter played the first seven matches for the franchise and managed a meager tally of 41 runs at a disastrous average of 5.86 and an unacceptably poor strike rate of 80.39.

The aggressive batter began his IPL 2023 campaign by scoring 17 off 18 against the Delhi Capitals. Things only got worse for him from there as he did not register a single double-digit score in his next six innings. His scores resemble a telephone number - 2, 7, 9, 2, 2, 2.

For someone who has played over 100 IPL games, Hooda has a rather mediocre record. In 102 matches, he has just 1277 runs at an average of 18.78 and a strike rate of 129.38, with only seven half-centuries.

