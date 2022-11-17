3 players franchises may regret releasing ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

All 10 Indian Premier League franchises recently announced their list of players retained and released before the IPL 2023 Auction. Several big names have lost their contracts ahead of the new season.

While the majority of them have been released because they under-performed last season, a few players have lost their deals despite not doing much wrong in IPL 2022. They may end up playing for another franchise in IPL 2023 and emerge as a top performer for them.

On that note, here's a list of five such players whom the franchises may regret releasing ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 Adam Milne, Chennai Super Kings

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Tri-Series: 5th T20 (Image: Getty)

Adam Milne played his first season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. He was picked in the playing XI for the season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Milne got injured while bowling his third over and walked off the field. Subsequently, he was ruled out of IPL 2022.

Milne was one of the few express pace bowlers present in the CSK squad. Perhaps Chennai released him because of his injury issues, but they could have given him one more chance as his pace would have been handy when playing in away matches of IPL 2023.

#2 Mayank Markande, Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) have unearthed many young talents in the IPL, and leg-spinner Mayank Markande is one of them. The Punjab bowler made his MI debut in 2018 and impressed straightaway with two four-wicket hauls. He even held the Purple Cap at one point. In 2019, he made his T20I debut for India against Australia.

Markande's career went downhill in IPL 2019. He lost his place to Rahul Chahar in the MI playing XI. Soon after, MI traded him to Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2020. Surprisingly, DC traded him to the Rajasthan Royals before the start of the 2020 season.

He returned to MI last year but got only two games, where he scalped one wicket. MI could have retained him for IPL 2023 and given him a few more chances to play before deciding his future. If used well, Markande could emerge as a game-changer for the team that signs him in IPL 2023.

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gujarat Titans

It was a little surprising to see Gujarat Titans (GT) trade their young wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL 2023. Gurbaz joined GT as a replacement for Jason Roy last season but did not play any matches.

The Afghanistan player has been quite impressive in international cricket. Since he is just 20 years old, Gurbaz could have been a long-term asset for the Gujarat Titans. However, the Ahmedabad-based franchise released him in the trading window.

Interestingly, GT retained Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha, two wicket-keepers who are in the final phase of their careers.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will benefit a lot from this trade. It should not be a surprise if Gurbaz walks into the KKR playing XI straightaway and scores heaps of runs for the team.

Poll : 0 votes