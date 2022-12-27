3 players ignored by PSL teams who were sold at IPL Auction 2023

The IPL Auction 2023 and PSL 2023 Draft both happened in December 2022. The Player Draft for the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League took place on December 15. Meanwhile, the mini auction for the Indian Premier League 2023 took place on December 23.

The two dates were crucial for many players outside India and Pakistan. Some top names earned contracts from both PSL and IPL franchises for the 2023 season.

This includes Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Wiese, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Interestingly, three foreign players were ignored by the Pakistan Super League teams at the PSL 2023 Draft but earned contracts at the IPL Auction 2023. Here is a list of those three names:

#1 Reece Topley - Sold for ₹1.9 crore at IPL Auction 2023

Reece Topley celebrates after picking up a wicket for England

England's left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley registered himself for the PSL 2023 Draft. However, none of the six teams picked him for the upcoming season.

The probable reason behind PSL teams ignoring Topley could be his withdrawal from the tournament in 2022 after Islamabad United picked him in the draft. Waqas Maqsood replaced him in the Islamabad squad.

Topley has never been a part of any IPL team previously. This year, the Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for ₹1.9 crore at the mini auction. Many cricket experts have regarded it as one of the best decisions made by RCB in recent IPL Auction history.

It will be interesting to see if the left-arm pacer turns up for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 or withdraws his name like he did prior to PSL 2022. Topley is likely to be a backup option for Josh Hazlewood in the RCB playing XI.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan - Sold for ₹1.5 crore at the IPL Auction 2023

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will make his comeback to the IPL after missing the 2022 season. Two-time champions, the Kolkata Knight Riders, signed Shakib, who has previously played for the team, at his base price of ₹1.5 crore at the IPL Auction 2023.

Shakib was one of the many Bangladeshi cricketers who remained unpicked in the PSL 2023 Draft on December 15. Many of te PSL franchises seemed to have second thoughts about signing Bangladeshi players due to their international schedule.

#3 Litton Das - Sold for ₹50 lakh at IPL Auction 2023

Litton Das came into the limelight at the T20 World Cup 2022 when he played an explosive innings in a group-stage match against India at the Adelaide Oval.

At one stage, it looked like Das would guide Bangladesh to their first-ever T20 World Cup win against the Men in Blue. However, that did not happen as India pulled off a close victory in a rain-interrupted contest.

Das managed to earn his maiden IPL contract at the mini auction on December 23 as the Kolkata Knight Riders roped him in for ₹50 lakh. Like Shakib Al Hasan, Das was not selected in the PSL 2023 Draft on December 15. He was in the Diamond Category of the Player Draft.

