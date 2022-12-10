3 players KKR were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made some big moves ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The two-time champions released as many as 15 players and were active in the trade market as well. They have acquired Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson via trades, although that has left them with only ₹7.05 crore in their purse.

Here are three players KKR were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane

KKR's decision to have Ajinkya Rahane on their roster was a surprise even last year. The experienced Indian batter was part of a struggling top order that had a terrible powerplay record, and his slow starts were among several reasons why the two-time champions endured a tough campaign in IPL 2022.

KKR have wisely decided to let Rahane go, and the batter might struggle to find any takers this time around. He is often a liability in the T20 format, with his limited range and underwhelming strike rate putting his teammates under immense pressure.

#2 Shivam Mavi

#IPL2023 | Shivam Mavi's base price is 40 lakhs.

Shivam Mavi has been a part of KKR ever since IPL 2018, when he was signed following a productive U19 World Cup campaign for India. In the mega-auction, he was snapped up for a whopping ₹7.25 crore, a price tag he failed to justify.

Mavi scalped just five wickets in six matches at an economy rate of over 10, losing his place in the playing XI and not contributing with the bat either. The Knight Riders might still go after their man in the IPL 2023 auction since they've stuck by him through thick and thin and probably still have some faith in his abilities.

However, Mavi was eating a significant portion of their purse, and trades for Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur meant that they simply had to free up some funds. Speaking of which...

#1 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins has always been on expensive contracts with KKR. While he has played a few scintillating knocks to prove his all-round worth, his returns with the ball have been unworthy of the Knight Riders' belief in him.

Cummins had an economy rate of 10.69 in IPL 2022 as he was neither penetrative in the powerplay nor tight at the death. His limitations as a T20 bowler were on full display throughout the season, and his international displays for Australia haven't been very promising either.

Cummins chose to withdraw from IPL 2023 citing a packed international career. That can't be cited as the reason for KKR releasing him, though, since his performances did nothing to warrant the ₹7.25 crore the franchise bought him for.

