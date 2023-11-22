3 players KKR could target for IPL 2024 on Gautam Gambhir's suggestion ft. Naveen-ul-Haq 

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir as a new "mentor" ahead of the new IPL edition.

Gambhir, who worked with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a mentor for the IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 editions, took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision.

Posting a heartfelt message on Wednesday (November 22), Gambhir expressed that he is filled with gratitude towards each and every member of the LSG franchise and wished the team well for the future endeavors.

"As I announce the end of my impeccable journey with Lucknow Super Giants, I am filled with love and immense gratitude towards all the players, coaches, support staff and every individual who has made this journey memorable," Gambhir said in a parting statement.

Joining KKR would be a homecoming for Gambhir since it was at the Kolkata-based franchise, where the Indian legend spent his most successful IPL phase.

It was under his leadership when KKR won their two IPL titles in 2012 and in 2014. Additionally, the team reached the finals of the Champions League T20 (CLT20) in 2014, underlining Gambhir’s captaincy prowess and leadership impact.

Moreover, Gambhir's mentorship also led his previous franchise, LSG, to two back-to-back third-spot finishes. Having spent so much with some talented players in his previous coaching and playing stints, Gambhir would love to have a few of those names in the KKR squad for IPL 2024.

Here's a list of three players whom Kolkata may target on Gambhir's advice at the IPL 2024 Auction.

#1 Naveen-ul-Haq

Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq recently met after the India vs. Afghanistan 2023 ODI World Cup match in Delhi. The two also posed for a photograph after the game, showcasing the bond they created during the IPL 2023 campaign.

Naveen-ul-Haq, who was signed for ₹50 lacs by LSG, played under Gambhir's tutelage. Playing across seven IPL 2023 games, the Afghan pacer bagged 11 wickets at an average of 19.91.

Naveen's change of pace and great accuracy in bowling yorkers are his main assets. Currently, KKR have two overseas pace bowling options in Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

It seems hard for KKR to retain both Southee and Ferguson, which can open a space for them to pick up Naveen.

#2 Evin Lewis

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

LSG bought Evin Lewis at the IPL 2022 mega auction when the Lucknow-based franchise splashed ₹2 crore for the West Indian southpaw.

While KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were already in the team, Lewis didn't get many opportunities with the franchise. Gautam Gambhir can perhaps give the flamboyant left-hander another chance to prove himself.

Lewis, who can be as destructive as anyone in world cricket, might be a great signing for KKR. With his power and might, Lewis can easily tonk huge sixes at the Eden Gardens, which has small-sized boundaries.

Gautam Gambhir and Shakib Al Hasan together [Getty Images]

While this won't be a new signing, Gautam Gambhir could have a say in KKR's decision to retain Shakib Al Hasan.

While the IPL franchises have been asked to release their retention lists for the IPL 2024 by November 24, KKR might now be tempted to retain Shakib. KKR bought the Bangladeshi skipper for ₹1.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.

However, due to international commitments and personal issues, Shakib opted out for the entire season. Now that Gambhir is part of the backroom staff for KKR, he might suggest the franchise not to release him.

After all, both Gambhir and Shakib have known each other for a long time and were teammates at the same KKR franchise from 2011 to 2017. The left-arm spinner played under Gambhir's captaincy and was part of the two IPL-winning campaigns as well.

Apart from this, KKR currently don't have a left-arm spin-bowling option, barring inexpensive Anukul Roy. This might be a good enough reason for the franchise to back Shakib for another season.