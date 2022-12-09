3 players MI were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction

After finishing dead last in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Mumbai Indians (MI) were always bound to make vast changes to their squad.

The five-time champions released as many as 13 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, freeing up several overseas and domestic slots. MI chose to let go of names like Sanjay Yadav and Mayank Markande, a decision that has come under a bit of criticism. However, others have been met with a nod of understanding.

Here are three players MI were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat hasn't been able to translate his excellent red-ball form into success at the highest level of limited-overs cricket. In IPL 2022, he picked up six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 9.5. In fact, over the course of his IPL career, he has averaged more than one wicket a game in only three of his 13 seasons and has a career economy rate of 8.79.

It is wholly understandable that MI let Unadkat go despite the shortage of Indian pacers on their roster. The left-armer has been a liability at all stages of the innings and the trade to acquire Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore seemed to be the final nail in the coffin.

MI would be better off investing in young domestic fast bowlers who can serve the franchise for years to come instead of backing Unadkat, who clearly isn't ideal for the T20 format.

#2 Tymal Mills

Like Unadkat, Tymal Mills had a disappointing campaign for MI in IPL 2022. He picked up an equal number of wickets (5) in an equal number of matches (6), but his economy rate was almost two notches worse at 11.18. The Englishman has disappointed in the only two IPL seasons he has played, with the first being for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017.

There was even some controversy regarding Mills' injury-enforced departure from MI's squad as the fast bowler claimed he was completely fit but was soon replaced by Tristan Stubbs. He was decent for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and might still find an IPL contract this year, but Mumbai doesn't seem to be the place for him.

#1 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard is synonymous with the franchise but all great stories have to come to an end, and the West Indian's as an MI player culminated with his release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. He has been named the batting coach and will continue to work with the side, who clearly didn't have much faith in his abilities as a player anymore.

Pollard endured a miserable campaign in IPL 2022, managing just 144 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 107.46 and a highest score of 25. With his ability clearly dwindling and young overseas talents like Tim David, Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis coming through the ranks, it made little sense for MI to hold on to their decorated performer.

