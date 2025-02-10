3 players RCB can consider as replacement if Jacob Bethell is ruled out of IPL 2025 ft. Dewald Brevis

England and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been ruled out of the third ODI between India and England due to a left hamstring injury that he sustained.

According to reports, it is very much likely that Bethell will also miss the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. This comes as a huge blow for RCB. Should Jacob Bethell fail to recover in time, he could possibly miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as well.

RCB acquired the services of the 21-year-old English all-rounder during the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 2.60 crore. The left-hander has played 63 T20s and has scored 1127 runs at a strike-rate of 136.77. He has established himself as a hard-hitting batter who is also handy with the ball.

Should Jacob Bethell miss out on the IPL as well, here are three players RCB can consider as a replacement for the upcoming season.

3 players RCB can consider as replacement if Jacob Bethell is ruled out of IPL 2025

#3 Ben McDermott

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Ben McDermott was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction at a base price of INR 75,000. The right-hander has played 25 T20Is and scored 342 runs with two fifties.

However, he carries T20 experience, having played 183 matches and amassed 4571 runs at an average of 30.67 and a strike-rate of 135.35. He also played nine matches for the Hobart Hurricanes in the recently concluded Big Bash League and scored 186 runs at a strike-rate of 144.18.

McDermott could come in as a handy replacement for Jacob Bethell and add to RCB's batting options.

#2 Cooper Connolly

21-year-old Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly could be a like-to-like replacement for Jacob Bethell. Connolly is a left-handed batter and bowls left-arm orthodox spin as well.

Connolly has played 27 T20s and has scored 577 runs at an average of 38.46 and a strike-rate of 136.72. He has also picked up 12 wickets with the ball, proving his ability as a ulility cricketer.

The young all-rounder had an impressive 2024-25 Big Bash League season as well. He scored 351 runs from 10 games for the Perth Scorchers at an average of 50.14 and a strike-rate of 131.46. Connolly also picked up six wickets with the ball. He was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction for a base price of INR 75,000.

#1 Dewald Brevis

South African Dewald Brevis can be another solid replacement should Jacob Bethell miss the IPL 2025 season. Brevis was released by the Mumbai Indians and went unsold at the mega auction. The 21-year-old displayed fine form for MI Cape Town in the SA20 2024/25 season.

He scored 291 runs from 12 games at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 184.17 with a top score of an unbeaten 73. Brevis has played 81 T20s and has piled on 1787 runs with one hundred and seven half-centuries at a strike-rate of 144.93.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru could very well suit a hard-hitting batting talent like Brevis and could give him the platform to establish himself in the IPL as well.

