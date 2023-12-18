3 players RCB shouldn't have released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have released 11 players ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

The three-time IPL finalists took some decisions along expected lines, freeing up their purse while also getting rid of a few underperforming players. For example, releasing Harshal Patel, who was drawing over ₹10 crore, was a smart move.

At the same time, however, there were a few names among the 11 who could've added value to the franchise. Even if they intend to buy them back at a lesser price, that might not be easy in a mini-auction, where demand is generally sky-high.

RCB's squad ahead of IPL 2024 auction: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma and Rajan Kumar.

Here are three players RCB shouldn't have released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the few wrist-spinning all-rounders in the world

Wanindu Hasaranga's form in IPL 2023 was largely disappointing as he struggled to hit the right lengths and ended up leaking runs at an economy rate of 8.9. He also wasn't used with the bat, facing just 28 deliveries.

However, despite his price tag, which was north of ₹10 crore, Hasaranga would've added a great deal of value to RCB. The leg-spinning all-rounder is a rare breed of player who can bat in the top six and give four overs a game, and if used in the right way, he can be a massive asset.

Hasaranga has made significant advancements to his game of late, and it remains to be seen if RCB's intention is to get him at a lesser price. That won't be easy, though, with the Sri Lankan bound to be in high demand.

#2 David Willey

David Willey has retired from international cricket

Having retired from international cricket, David Willey is now free to feature in franchise leagues around the world. The Englishman played eight games over the last two seasons for RCB, keeping things tight with his swing bowling and also chipping in with the bat when needed.

Like Hasaranga, Willey offers a unique skillset. He is a left-arm pacer with powerplay bowling ability who can also be promoted up the order to strike a few big blows. And now, there are no doubts over his availability and he can be used for an entire season.

Willey is definitely good enough to be on an IPL roster, as a backup at least. RCB, who have benefited from his presence before, curiously decided to let him go.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood was RCB's premier fast bowler when fit

RCB haven't explained the reason behind their decision to release Josh Hazlewood. It must be a concern regarding his availability, because on performances, the Aussie speedster is among the best bowlers in the world.

Hazlewood wasn't always a reliable T20 bowler, but he has become deadly at all phases of the innings of late. He has always been a threat in the powerplay, and he has added middle-overs hit-the-deck skills as well as death-bowling ability to his arsenal.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place after IPL 2024, Cricket Australia will be keen on monitoring Hazlewood's workload. But the fast bowler, who has picked up 23 wickets in 15 matches over the last two seasons, won't be easy to replace at the auction.

Poll : Were RCB right to release Wanindu Hasaranga? Yes No 0 votes