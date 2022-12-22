3 players RR can sign as Ravichandran Ashwin's backup at the IPL 2023 Auction

There is no denying the value that Ravichandran Ashwin brings to any side and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will know it better than most. In the glaring absence of a genuine all-rounder, the veteran stepped up with both the bat and ball last season, playing a pivotal role in the Royals' run to the final.

Ashwin was unsurprisingly retained ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction and is set to resume his partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal in the new season. Although the spin twins were outstanding in tandem last year, RR could do with another reliable option to turn to on the bench when required.

With a limited budget of ₹13.2 crore, the Royals will need to focus on a few budget picks in order to round off their squad. Sealing a backup for Ashwin could be high up their agenda once the manic bidding process commences in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

On that note, let's look at three such players they can target to that end at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 Tanush Kotian

Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian has to be one of the most mature players doing the rounds on the domestic circuit.

The 24-year-old off-spinner was the star of the show in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with three wickets as well as hitting the winning six under pressure.

With a T20 economy rate of 6.35 and the ability to contribute with the bat, he is as ideal a backup for Ashwin as they come.

RR will do well to bag him at the IPL 2023 Auction and groom him as a long-term option.

#2 Baba Aparajith

While he is a batter first, Baba Aparajith is also an extremely accurate off-spinner. He has also taken the new ball for Tamil Nadu on a regular basis and boasts an economy rate of just 6.01 in his T20 career.

With the bat, he may not be an outright match-winner but is as classy and technically correct a batter out there. He will provide a useful backup option across dimensions and should fit any team well at the IPL 2023 Auction.

In RR's case, in particular, looking at him to cover backups for both Devdutt Padikkal and Ashwin would be a prudent move.

#3 Pulkit Narang

Services' Pulkit Narang had a ball in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, bagging 12 wickets in seven matches. What stood out though was his economy rate of 5.57 as the off-spinner was at his miserly best, with his loopy action proving to be a handful.

Narang can also chip in with the bat although his T20 strike rate of 73.52 might suggest otherwise. With three half-centuries in List-A cricket, he's clearly no slouch with the bat and has some potential to work with on that front.

He could come as a budget option for RR to look at as a backup for Ashwin. They would do well to keep him on their radar at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Which of these players should RR target as Ashwin's backup at the IPL 2023 Auction? Have your say in the comments section!

