3 undiscovered domestic bowlers who can go for big money at the IPL 2023 Auction

Tick-tock goes the clock as the IPL 2023 Auction beckons in Kochi on Friday, December 23. The event might be a small affair compared to the previous mega auction, but the buzz is no different this time around.

One of the reasons why the auction is so keenly scrutinized is the presence of a number of uncapped domestic cricketers. To that end, quite a few fast bowlers have fetched massive deals over the years when their name has gone under the hammer.

The demand for fast bowlers is expected to be lesser this time around. But with the franchises known to bring their A-game forward as far as scouting goes, one can expect the odd surprise here or there with an unknown bowler bagging a handsome deal.

On that note, let's assess three undiscovered domestic bowlers who could fetch a decent sum at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 B Surya

A mystery spinner who made a splash in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, B Surya is an interesting name to watch out for at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Given the extent of scouting that takes place amongst the franchises, it would be hard to fathom him not catching their attention.

Surya has registered himself as an all-rounder for the IPL 2023 Auction. But his mystery element with the ball ought to have attracted a few eyeballs.

Having bagged 10 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of just 6.03 in the TNPL this year, he should see more than a solitary paddle go up on Friday.

#2 Yash Thakur

Vidarbha's Yash Thakur, who was once part of India's U19 squad, has been on a red-hot wicket-taking spree this season. While he bagged 15 wickets in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, what stood out was his ability to nail his yorkers at will.

This is bound to have caught the eye of a number of franchises ahead of the IPL 2023 Auction. Just a few days shy of turning 24, the right-arm seamer's overall T20 numbers make for brilliant reading - 55 wickets from 37 matches at an economy rate of 6.68 and a strike rate of 12.9.

He is also slotted in the first set of uncapped fast bowlers. Don't be surprised to see a few paddles go up then when his name comes up for bidding.

#3 Vidwath Kaverappa

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha Vidwath Kaverappa is a great find for Karnataka. He is effective with both the new and old ball. Only a matter of time the glory days of Karnataka seam attack will be back, with Vyshak and More too performing well. Prasidh is obviously destined for bigger things #DoddaMathu Vidwath Kaverappa is a great find for Karnataka. He is effective with both the new and old ball. Only a matter of time the glory days of Karnataka seam attack will be back, with Vyshak and More too performing well. Prasidh is obviously destined for bigger things #DoddaMathu

Karnataka's Vidwath Kaverappa has enjoyed a great start to his career across formats and has already established himself as a pivotal cog in their wheels. With the knack for picking up wickets regularly, he is bound to be a hot property at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Eighteen wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 17 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later, the 23-year-old right-arm seamer also bagged a four-fer in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy clash against Services.

It's hard to ignore a domestic bowler in such a rich vein of form, and with a lot of potential to work with, he should fetch a good sum at the IPL 2023 Auction.

