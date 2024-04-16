3 players to have scored a hundred and taken a hat-trick in the IPL ft. Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine scored a scintillating century (109* off 56 balls) against the Rajasthan Royals in the 31st match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Calcutta on April 16.

Narine's knock helped the hosts set up a daunting total of 223/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Cameos from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30 off 18) and Rinku Singh (20* off 9) also helped the team's cause.

Narine's ton catapults him into the pantheon of those rare cricketers who have both scored a ton and picked up a hat-trick in the IPL. In this listicle, we bring to you three players who have achieved this feat in the IPL.

#1 Sunil Narine

KKR's Sunil Narine ends up on this list thanks to the scintillating knock he played against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Narine has been one of the most trusted lieutenants of the KKR management and he showcased his wares with aplomb ever since he started playing for them. His 56-ball 109 on Tuesday further cements his spot as one of the greats of the franchise.

What makes him unique is that he has also picked up a hat-trick in the past. He achieved this feat in IPL 2013 when he bagged the wickets of David Hussey, Azhar Mahmood, and Gurkeerat Singh off three successive deliveries against Kings XI Punjab at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

#2 Shane Watson

Shane Watson is another player who has both a century and a hat-trick to his name in the IPL. Having played for a lot of franchises in the tournament, Watson scored four tons in his IPL career. He plied his trade for the Rajasthan Royals, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Chennai Super Kings.

Watson's hat-trick came for the Royals against SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad in IPL 2014. The Aussie cricketer picked up the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan off the last ball of the fourth over and then came back to dismiss Moises Henriques and Karn Sharma off the first two balls of his next to complete his hat-trick.

#3 Rohit Sharma

This might surprise many, but India captain and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma also features on this list. He is the only Indian to have both scored a century and taken a hat-trick in the IPL so far.

Although he has two tons to his name in the IPL, he has also picked up a hat-trick, back when he used to ply his trade for the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers.

Rohit achieved this feat against his current team, Mumbai, at the Supersport Park in Centurion in IPL 2009 when he dismissed Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh off consecutive deliveries. He then returned to pick up the wicket of JP Duminy off the first ball of his next over with his wily off-spin to complete his hat-trick.

