3 players who can replace MS Dhoni when he decides to retire

Can Rishabh Pant be Dhoni's successor?

The Indian cricket team's fans all over the world were left heartbroken after the team's shocking exit from World Cup 2019. Team India were in tremendous form going into the semi-final but were stunned by the Black Caps. While the defeat ended India's campaign, the expected question of MS Dhoni's future is once again making headlines.

MS Dhoni is one of the biggest cricketers India has ever produced. The wicket-keeper batsman has relentlessly served Indian cricket and is one of the greatest captains India has ever seen.

However, MS Dhoni turned 38 a few days ago and the way things are shaping up, it is highly unlikely that he will be around for too long. While there are no doubts about Dhoni's fitness, as he is one of the fittest players going around, the Indian selectors might have to look for Dhoni's successor. There hasn't been any official word from MS Dhoni or BCCI, but regardless of whether he retires or stays for a couple of years, it's time to find Dhoni's replacement.

And there are some serious contenders for the role. Gone are those days when India struggled finding a wicket-keeper who could contribute with the bat. Some new generation wicket-keepers are more than capable of turning things around with their batting abilities.

Here are three players who can replace Dhoni in the future.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been impressive in the IPL

Dhoni's Jharkhand teammate Ishan Kishan could prove to be an ideal replacement for him. Ishan Kishan has watched Dhoni from close quarters which might help him in the long run. Kishan is one of the most prominent young faces in the country.

The 20-year-old has had a good start to his first-class career. He has also been impressive in the IPL. After playing for Gujarat Lions in his first two seasons, he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won IPL 2018. Ishan Kishan is technically sound and well-versed to play both spin and pace bowling.

The thing that can go in Kishan's favour is the fact that he can bat anywhere in the batting order and can play an attacking brand of cricket.

