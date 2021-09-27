3 players who should be released by their respective franchises ahead of the next IPL season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the best T20 league in the world. Every cricketer in the world wants to feature in this league. However, not many players get a chance to showcase their talent. If someone gets a chance in the IPL then they have to show consistency in their play.

There are many players who are getting chances every season but they are not doing justice to their respective franchises. Being big names, many players get a chance again even after dismal shows in the past. Starting next season there will be 10 teams in the IPL.

Ahead of IPL 2022, there will be a mega auction and teams will not be allowed to retain many players. However, there are some players who are not performing well in the current IPL season and they should be on the radar of their franchises.

Let's take a look at the three players who should be released ahead of next season.

IPL: Three players, and three reasons, for releasing them from their current teams

#1 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has been the target of critics for a long time now. Playing for CSK last season he performed terribly and as a result was released ahead of this season by the Chennai outfit. At the IPL 2021 auction Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Jadhav for a staggering price of 2 crore rupees.

But so far, the 36-year old has let down SRH this season with just 55 runs in six matches. Since 2018, Jadhav has scored 303 runs in 29 matches with a substandard average of 18.93.

#2 Riyan Parag

19 year old Riyan Parag has been playing for the Rajasthan Royals since the 2019 season. Parag plays as an all-rounder on the domestic circuit, but in RR he has played as a middle order batsman. So far, though, Parag has not done anything great for his franchise.

He has aggregated 330 runs in the IPL in 28 matches. He carries a batting average of just 18.33 in the cash-rich league. The Assames cricketer has a bowling average of 72.33. Moreover, he has just three wickets to his name with an economy rate of 9.86.

Parag is still young, and he needs to be in a team that will nurture his talent rather than put pressure on him to perform as a lynchpin.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18 Another match, another win. What a week it has been for us.

@kkriders 💪🏻 Another match, another win. What a week it has been for us.

@kkriders 💪🏻 https://t.co/WUgudQ7bUH

Kuldeep Yadav, the first men's Chinaman bowler to play for India, is going through a very tough phase in his career. It has been a disappointing year for him. The 26-year-old bowler has been in many bio-bubbles but he hardly got any chance to feature in the playing XI.

Kuldeep is yet to play his first match for KKR in the current season. In the last two seasons he has played only 14 matches. Watching Kuldeep warm the bench is heart wrenching for many Indian fans. If KKR lets him go then he can find another home where he can do justice to his talent.

Edited by Rohit Mishra