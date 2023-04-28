3 positives for CSK from their loss against RR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 32 runs in Match 37 of the Tata IPL 2023. With this result, RR went to the top of the points table, while CSK slipped to the third spot. Batting first, RR posted a mighty 202/5 in 20 overs. RR's batting effort was propelled by a stunning half-century from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 runs off 43 balls).

After an 86-run opening stand by RR, CSK seemed to have brought their way back into the match through some tight bowling in the middle overs. However, two excellent cameos by Dhruv Jurel (34 runs off 15 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* runs off 13 balls) meant that RR crossed 200 at the end of 20 overs.

In reply, CSK were in all sorts of trouble at 73/4 in 10.4 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad the only player to make some sort of impact with the bat until this stage. Some lusty blows from Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja sparked some hopes of a close finish, but it was almost certain that it was a case of too little, too late.

For RR, the stars with the ball were Ravichandran Ashwin (4 - 0 - 35 - 2), Adam Zampa (3 - 0 - 22 - 3), Kuldip Yadav (3 - 0 - 18 - 1) and Sandeep Sharma (4 - 0 - 24 - 0).

On that note, let’s look at three positives for CSK from their loss against RR.

#1 Shivam Dube is in the middle of a tremendous purple patch for CSK

Shivam Dube (52 runs off 33 balls) struck yet another excellent half-century that added some sort of respectability to the CSK score.

Dube has struck three consecutive half-centuries in his last three innings with the bat. In seven innings this season, Dube has scored 236 runs at a tremendous strike-rate of 157.33 and an impressive average of 33.71.

#2 Maheesh Theekshana spins a web around the opposition

Maheesh Theekshana bowled yet another impressive spell on a day when his side conceded more than 200 runs.

In his four overs, Theekshana gave away just 24 runs at an economy rate of just six runs per over and picked up the important wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. CSK will be banking a lot on the mystery spin of Theekshana as the competition nears its business end.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad delivers yet another solid show with the bat for CSK

Chasing a huge total, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the only player in the top order who looked comfortable and was scoring at a good pace as the RR bowlers bowled excellent lines to tie down the CSK batters.

Gaikwad struck 47 runs in just 29 balls with 5 boundaries and 1 six in a knock, which came at an impressive strike rate of 162.07. With Ruturaj Gaikwad at No. 3 and Devon Conway at No. 4 in the Orange Cap race, CSK will be delighted with the good form of their openers.

Can you think of any other positives for M.S. Dhoni's men?

