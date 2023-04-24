3 positives for KKR from their defeat against CSK

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. CSK climbed to the top of the table with the win, while KKR slipped to the 8th spot.

Batting first on a flat wicket, CSK posted a mighty 235/4 in their 20 overs. The sheer carnage inflicted on the KKR bowlers by CSK was headlined by Devon Convay (56 runs off 40 balls), Shivam Dube (50 runs off 21 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (71 runs off 29 balls).

In reply, KKR got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 1/2 in 1.2 overs with both openers dismissed. After Captain Nitish Rana's dismissal at 70/4 in 8.2 overs, it seemed all done and dusted for the hosts and it was. Despite valiant efforts by Rinku Singh and Jason Roy, KKR could only manage to score 186 runs in their 20 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at 3 positives for KKR from yesterday's loss to CSK.

#1 Jason Roy smashes CSK bowlers all around the park

Coming in at No. 5 instead of his regular opening spot, Jason Roy was intent on playing aggressively from ball one, smashing 3 sixes off his first 4 balls. Roy (61 runs off 26 balls), added some life to a game that seemed to be heading towards a complete humiliation of KKR. The English opener struck 5 boundaries and 5 sixes and scored at a strike-rate of 234.62. KKR will be hoping for Roy to continue his sensational hitting in the games to the come.

#2 Rinku Singh continues to impress for KKR

Rinku Singh (53* runs off 33 balls) continued his rich vein of form as he added some sort of respectability to the KKR total. His knock, comprising 3 fours and 4 sixes, came at a strike-rate of 160.61. In seven matches this season, the youngster has scored 233 runs at an astounding average of 58.25 and a strike-rate of 157.43. The talented left-handed batter will be hoping to continue his excellent form to get closer to his dream of getting an India Cap.

#3 Suyash Sharma escapes the carnage

The only bowler to concede less than 11 runs per over for KKR yesterday, Suyash Sharma impressed one and all as he gave away just 29 runs in his 4 overs and bowled an excellent googly to clean up the in-form CSK opener, Ruturaj Gaikwad. In five matches this season, the 19-year-old wrist-spinner has picked up 7 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 8.25.

The KKR management will be hoping that Sharma continues bowling tight spells for the side as they struggled with the consistency of their bowling line-up in yesterday's game and could do with some respite.

