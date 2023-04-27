3 positives for RCB from their loss against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a humiliating 21-run defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 26. RCB are now in fifth spot in the 2023 points table, while KKR are seventh.

Batting first, KKR got off to a flying start courtesy of Jason Roy (56 runs off 29 balls), who scored a swashbuckling half-century that consisted of four boundaries and five maximums. Nitish Rana (48 runs off 21 balls) was dropped twice by RCB and made the visitors pay. The cameos of Rinku Singh and David Wiese at the end of the innings pushed KKR to a score of 200.

In reply, RCB started well but lost three wickets in the powerplay itself, with the score at 58. Stand-in captain Virat Kohli (54 runs off 37 balls) struck a fine half-century but perished in the 13th over to Andre Russell.

Mahipal Lomror (34 runs off 18 balls) played a good cameo, but couldn't stay at the crease long enough to guide his side home. With RCB's weak middle-order exposed, KKR spinners, namely Varun Chakravarthy (4-0-27-3) and Suyash Sharma (4-0-30-2), ran riot. RCB will need to work on their middle-order batting and fielding before their next game against the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants.

On that note, here's a look at three positives for RCB from their game against KKR:

#1 Virat Kohli's supreme form for RCB continues

Chasing a target of 201, Virat Kohli got off to an excellent start, anchoring the innings to perfection. Kohli seemed destined to complete another iconic chase, but his innings was cut short when a pull-shot found the fielder at deep mid-wicket. The dismissals of Kohli and Lomror within the span of 4 balls was the turning point in the second innings.

#2 Mahipal Lomror's quickfire cameo

Given RCB's well-documented middle-order woes, Mahipal Lomror's (34 runs off 18 balls) knock will be a sign of hope for the RCB team management. Lomror struck three sixes and one four in his innings and scored at a strike-rate of 188.89. He was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy to a ball that he should have smashed over the ropes. He will be hoping to convert his starts into bigger match-winning knocks for his side.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Siraj's excellent spells with the ball

Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-24-2) finally found his rhythm as he bowled an excellent spell on a wicket which favored the batters. Hasaranga took the crucial wickets of Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer in his fourth over. Mohammed Siraj (4-0-33-1) continued his fine bowling form as well, bowling at a reasonable economy rate of 8.25. He dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell with a perfect yorker.

