3 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane could be CSK's trump card in IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane treated the Wankhede crowd to some electrifying strokeplay while making his debut for the Chennai Super Kings against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday (8th April).

The Mumbai boy who has been out of the national team since early 2022, displayed his wide array of shots and scored a quickfire 61 off a mere 27 deliveries which helped CSK ease past MI by 7 wickets.

Rahane was snapped up by the four-time champions, CSK during the mini-auction but wasn’t part of playing XI in the first two games. However, due to the absence of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, the former Indian Test vice-captain received a chance, and he didn’t disappoint.

He was very decisive in his foot movement and was particularly severe on Arshad Khan, smashing him for 23 runs in one over.

Ranging from drives to fierce square cuts to pull shots, Rahane’s knock had everything. Not many cricketing pundits would have predicted Rahane to score the fifty off 19 balls.

With that superlative knock, Rahane has cemented his place in the side, atleast for the next few games.

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are preferred openers, Rahane’s spot in the XI cannot be questioned after that knock.

With that in mind, let us have a look at three reasons why Ajinkya Rahane can be CSK’s trump card for this season:

#1 Rahane makes batting look very simple

Rahane in full swing is always a sight to behold and despite being out of the national reckoning, he displayed his class against the Mumbai Indians.

Chennai Super Kings have a settled unit at the top so there is no room for Rahane to be picked as the opener.

Coming in at No. 3 position, Rahane has made the position, his very own, atleast for the next few matches.

His innings oozed class and confidence, which reminded us of Rahane in the past. The shots ranged from square cuts to drives to immaculate pulls.

Rahane never tries to complicate things and tends to play the ball on its merit rather than going for a premeditated option. His composure at the top order could come in handy for the four-time champions.

# 2 Ability to thrive in pressure situations

Rahane hasn’t been anywhere close to his best in the last couple of years which has also resulted in his ouster from the national team.

While he was already out of reckoning from the white-ball teams, Rahane has also been shown the door in the longest format where he was vice-captain up until very recently.

Despite struggling to find form, Rahane thrives in pressure situations and we have witnessed that in the past while he has donned national whites.

If CSK loses their openers early, Rahane’s presence could be a calming influence for the yellow brigade.

Rahane is not only about patience and survival but can punish the opposition bowlers whenever there is anything in his arc. Rahane will be an automatic selection in CSK’s next match against the Rajasthan Royals.

#3 An out and out team man

Rahane has always been a team man who willingly plays any role which is assigned to him. Be it opening the batting or coming in at the middle order or the lower middle order, Rahane can play every role to perfection.

With Dhoni on the threshold of announcing retirement, the 34-year-old could also be a potential captaincy material in the future if CSK decides to stick with him.

Rahane was the architect of India’s famous series win over Australia back in 2021 which goes onto prove his contribution to the team.

Not many would have predicted Rahane to score at the rate he did against MI but results can also be achieved in T20s by playing proper cricketing shots.

