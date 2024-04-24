3 reasons why CSK should drop Mustafizur Rahman after loss to LSG in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who lit IPL 2024 up on the opening day with figures of 4/39 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, seems to be going through a poor run of form.

Mustafizur has been extremely expensive for the Chennai-based franchise of late, with the culmination of his poor run coming in the 17 runs he failed to defend in the last over against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

The left-arm seamer, who is renowned for the variations he offers to restrict opposition batters from playing their shots with complete freedom, seems to have lost his rhythm and momentum.

CSK, however, have backed the Bangladeshi all the way and supported him even though he has proved to be expensive. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how long their patience lasts with him and when they think of dropping him.

In this listicle, we give you three reasons why Mustafzur Rahman ought to be dropped.

#1 Mustafizur Rahman has proved to be too expensive of late

In the last three matches that Mustafizur Rahman has played, he has had figures of 1/51, 1/43, and 1/55.

Apart from the 2/22 he ended up with against KKR at Chepauk, he went for 47 runs in the game before that against DC in Visakhapatnam.

To be fair, Rahman has only shown glimpses of his ebullient self ever since he began this IPL season with a bang after bagging 4/29 against RCB at Chepauk on March 22.

The left-arm pacer has turned out to be far too expensive for CSK's liking and it is high time that he gets left out of the side in favour of someone else.

#2 He seems a bit jaded

Rahman is going through a poor run of form. [IPL]

As happens whenever a sportsperson is going through a low phase, Mustafizur Rahman seems a bit jaded both on and off the field.

If he is asked to sit out of CSK's next game against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, it will do him a world of good to switch off and refresh mentally. The left-arm pacer might do well with some time off the game and then come back to his own self, first in the nets and then in the matches.

#3 He won't be available after May 1

What Mustafizur Rahman's absence from the CSK side will do is open the door for another foreigner to be played.

As only four overseas players are allowed in the playing XI of a side, Chennai have not been able to test out a lot of their acquisitions in the auction held before the season.

Richard Gleeson, who came in for the injured Devon Conway midway through the campaign, might be given a go by the team management now. The right-arm seamer, who has already played in six T20Is for England, will prove to be a handy asset for CSK.

Since Rahman won't be available after May 1 due to national duties, it will be the right move by CSK to give Gleeson some game time.

