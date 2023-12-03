3 reasons why CSK should look to sign Manish Pandey in IPL 2024 auction

Being the first Indian who scored an IPL hundred way back in 2009, Manish Pandey was destined for bigger things on the international stage. However, things didn't pan out that way as inconsistency has been one of the main reasons why the Karnataka veteran couldn't quite hit the heights he was expected to.

Nevertheless, Pandey is a quality batter and can certainly do a fine job for any IPL team that picks him in the auction on December 19. Although he didn't have a particularly inspiring IPL 2023 season with the Delhi Capitals, Pandey has scored 3808 runs in 170 IPL games.

He has also shown that he can rise to the big occasion, scoring a match-winning 94 in the IPL 2014 final to help the Kolkata Knight Riders win their second title. On that note, here are three reasons why Manish Pandey could be a great fit at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

#3 Ambati Rayudu replacement

Amid all the star performers for CSK last season, Ambati Rayudu quietly did his job and was the unsung hero in their thrilling win over Gujarat Titans in the final. The kind of cameo that he played under pressure showed just how instrumental he was to the Men in Yellow. He retired after the IPL 2023 final.

Replacing a decorated player and a team man like Rayudu is certainly not going to be easy. However, Manish Pandey has played such a role for his previous teams in the IPL and has all the talent and experience needed to be that fulcrum in Chennai's middle order.

#2 CSK know how to get the best out of experienced players

Just like Manish Pandey, even Ajinkya Rahane was considered to be a player past his prime when he was picked by the Chennai Super Kings. However, no one could have possibly imagined just how brilliant he would go on to be for MS Dhoni and his men.

CSK just seem to find a way to give a clear role to the player and then the player, more often than not, exceeds expectations by performing well. Pandey certainly needs a team that will trust his abilities and give him a clear role, making full use of his experience. Chennai just seems to fit the bill in this regard.

#1 Indian batter allows CSK to explore other overseas options

With the likes of Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana, and Maheesh Theekshana almost certainties in CSK's playing XI, it leaves space for just one more overseas player. Given the injury woes they had in the fast-bowling department, Chennai could be looking at someone like Gerald Coetzee to become a mainstay.

If they go and secure the signing of Manish Pandey, Chennai could get the leeway of playing three overseas players in their bowling department, thereby strengthening that facet and not compromising on their strong Indian batting core. Pandey is a good player of spin as well, ticking one of the most important boxes needed when they play most of their games at Chepauk.