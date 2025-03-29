3 reasons why CSK need to pick Devon Conway in their playing 11 after loss to RCB in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemed to have missed the presence of Kiwi batter Devon Conway in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday, March 28. CSK suffered a 50-run loss and only their second defeat against RCB at home in IPL history.

They were set a challenging target of 197 runs for a victory but managed to get to just 146/8 in the end, falling way short of the target. Devon Conway missed the previous season due to injury. However, CSK acquired his services once again for ₹6.25 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The left-hander was not included in the playing 11 in their opening game against Mumbai Indians and also missed out against RCB. Following a heavy defeat, CSK might want to reconsider bringing Devon Conway into their playing 11, and here are three reasons why.

#3 Sam Curran's poor form

West Indies v England - 4th T20I - Source: Getty

English all-rounder Sam Curran has not been in great form for CSK this season both with the bat and with the ball. In the first game against Mumbai Indians, he bowled just one over and gave away 13 runs without a wicket. He scored only four runs with the bat.

Against RCB, he was expensive once again, giving away 34 runs from three overs for no wicket. He also scored only eight runs off 13 balls. With Curran failing to perform, they might as well bring in Devon Conway, who had scored 672 runs for them in the 2023 season.

CSK could bring in an Indian bowler to not compromise on the bowling to rework their combination and play Devon Conway to strengthen the batting which struggled against RCB.

#2 Devon Conway's proven partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

The current opening combination of Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi has not quite worked for CSK in the two matches so far. Against Mumbai Indians, the duo put up only 11 runs in 1.4 overs for the opening stand.

Chasing a big target against RCB, they failed to provide the team with a solid start, adding only eight runs in 1.2 overs before Tripathi was sent back. While Ravindra has scored runs individually, Tripathi has failed and the opening combination does not seem to be working.

CSK can look to go back to their proven and successful opening combination of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, a duo that has done well for them in the past. Ravindra can be sent down to number three in this scenario.

#1 The batting is over-reliant on some big names alone

IPL 2023: Final - Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

From the first two games, it can be said that CSK's batting has been over-reliant on some big names alone to deliver and carry the team. These are the likes of Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube.

With the likes of Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja not doing a lot, their middle order appears to be brittle and vulnerable. They are clearly in need of some more quality in their batting line-up.

Devon Conway is a proven performer and can bring some stability to their batting line-up. In 24 games for CSK, he has scored 924 runs at an average of 48.63 and a strike-rate of 141.28 with nine half-centuries as well. Having someone like Conway at the top could ease some pressure on the other top-order batters.

