3 reasons why CSK are right in replacing Kyle Jamieson with Sisanda Magala

Kyle Jamieson, who was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for ₹1 Cr, has been ruled out of the upcoming season due to a recurrence of a lower-back stress fracture which has kept him out of action for a while now.

CSK have named South African pacer Sisanda Magala as Jamieson's replacement. Magala, who had a base price of ₹ 50 Lakh in the auction, was overlooked by the 10 franchises. This will be his first stint in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Magala has played 4 T20Is for South Africa. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh. CSK have signed Sisanda Magala as a replacement for Kyle JamiesonMagala has played 4 T20Is for South Africa. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh. CSK have signed Sisanda Magala as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson 🔁 Magala has played 4 T20Is for South Africa. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh. https://t.co/pg2dOfhOQp

Here are three reasons why Sisanda Magala is a good choice as Kyle Jamieson's replacement:

#1 Form

Magala had a decent run in the inaugural SA20 league, picking up 14 wickets in 12 games for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He also bowled well in a couple of first-class games for the Lions in the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 tournament.

#2 Experience

At 32 years of age, Sisanda Magala brings with him truckloads of experience, having featured in 94 first-class, 122 List-A and 127 T20 games. In T20s, he has picked up 136 wickets at an economy of 8 runs per over, including two five-wicket hauls.

Magala has a good yorker and quite a few variations up his sleeve, which will hold him in good stead in the IPL. He is an attacking and aggressive bowler, ideally suited to the rigors of T20 cricket.

#3 Like-for-like replacement

Although not as tall as Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala will still be able to extract decent bounce from some of the surfaces in India. He also comes with a reputation for being a handy lower-order batsman with the ability to hit big sixes. He has two half-centuries in T20 cricket, proof that he is no mug with the willow. Magala is also an outstanding fielder and took some good catches in the recently concluded SA20 League.

Poll : 0 votes