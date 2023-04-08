3 reasons why DC can overcome their early setback and enjoy a good IPL 2023 campaign

Delhi Capitals (DC) have made a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. They have played two matches so far, losing both.

Delhi began their IPL 2023 journey with a 50-run loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. Bowling first against LSG, they conceded 193 for six. The DC batters crumbled in the chase as Delhi were held to 143 for nine.

DC skipper David Warner top-scored with 56 off 48 balls, while Rilee Rossouw contributed 30 off 20. However, the rest failed to make much of an impact. As a result, Delhi suffered a comprehensive defeat.

There was not much change in fortune for Warner and Co. in the game against Gujarat Titans (GT). Batting first after losing the toss, they put up 162/8 on the board.

Warner once again top-scored with 37, while Axar Patel contributed 36 off 22 lower down the order. Delhi did not have enough runs on the board though as Gujarat Titans chased down the target in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

DC face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their third match of IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

Ahead of the game, we analyze three reasons why Delhi Capitals can overcome their early setbacks and enjoy a good IPL season.

#1 They have a strong overall squad

Delhi face Rajasthan in their third match. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Delhi are missing skipper Rishabh Pant, who is unavailable due to a car accident he was involved in December last year. However, even in his absence, DC have a reasonably strong squad.

Warner and Prithvi Shaw are two of the most destructive batters in the IPL. It’s another matter that they have not fired on all cylinders so far.

Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, and Sarfaraz Khan make for an impressive middle-order. Then they have the all-round skills of Axar Patel and the big-hitting prowess of Rovman Powell.

In the bowling department, DC have the pace of Anrich Nortje and the canny left-arm spin of Kuldeep Yadav. Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya are also good left-arm seamers.

On paper, Delhi are extremely strong. What they need now is to convert that potential into performances. The good part for DC is that most of the names in their line-up are proven performers. Shaw may have struggled in the first two games, but he has tasted plenty of success in the IPL.

The same is true for many of the other players in the squad as well. What they need is some fine-tuning with regard to assigning roles, particularly when it comes to all-rounders like Axar.

#2 David Warner knows how to inspire the team

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Veteran Australian opener Warner has been one of the biggest success stories in the IPL among overseas cricketers.

In fact, he is the leading run-getter among foreign players in the T20 league, with 5974 runs in 164 matches at an average of 42.07 and a strike rate of 140.23, with four hundreds and 55 fifties to his name.

When it comes to captaincy, he led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their only IPL triumph to date during the 2016 edition. He struggled during his last year with the franchise and was even sacked as captain. However, his overall success as a leader outweighs his disappointments.

Warner loves leading from the front with the bat. When SRH lifted the title in 2016, the southpaw was their standout performer with the willow, hammering 848 runs in 17 matches at an average of 60.57 and a strike rate of 151.42.

The Delhi captain has been rather subdued so far but is still among the runs. If he finds his rhythm, he can only inspire DC to greater heights.

#3 It is too early for DC to worry

Delhi Capitals have the ability to make a strong comeback. (Pic: iplt20.com)

While Delhi would have liked to win at least one of their first two matches, it is still too early for them to get into any sort of panic mode.

Including the game against RR on Saturday, they have 12 matches to make an impact. If they can get their batting and bowling order in shape, there is no reason why they cannot make a good comeback in the IPL.

In T20 tournaments like the IPL, momentum matters a lot. What DC need is one good game where they can comprehensively outshine their opponents.

If that happens, they have the personnel to get on a roll. As such, Delhi should not read too much into the losses and instead remain positive for the challenges ahead.

