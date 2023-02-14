3 reasons why Delhi Capitals have the best squad after WPL auction 2023 

India's star opener and current vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has emerged as the biggest pick at WPL Auction 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore splurged INR 3.4 crore on the third-ranked batter in T20Is and could make her the captain of the side. Another 86 players were snapped up by the different franchises at the WPL Auction 2023.

Delhi Capitals were patient when the WPL Auction 2023 started and were extremely prudent with their picks as the action thundered on. There were a number of extremely tactical acquisitions made and the core of the side looks very solid.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why Delhi Capitals has the best squad after the WPL Auction 2023:

#3 Leaders present in the side

Meg Lanning could be Delhi's captain

Delhi Capitals snapped up Meg Lanning, a multiple World Cup-winning captain for Australia. She could be appointed captain of the side as she is also a prolific run-scorer in this format. She has all the leadership experience a young side needs.

However, Delhi also have the likes of Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp and hence, there is no dearth of leaders in the side.

Shafali was the captain of India’s Under-19 team that recently won the World Cup and the management could give her the responsibility and make her the captain for a long time.

#2 Plenty of bowling options

Poonam Yadav will be handy in Mumbai

Delhi Capitals snapped up Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy and Marizanne Kapp at the WPL Auction 2023 and this gives them plenty of international quality in their bowling.

Since all the matches are in Mumbai, the quality spinners in the squad will come in handy. While Poonam Yadav will pose a lot of questions with her leg spin, Jess Jonassen will bring a lot of quality with her left-arm spin.

Shikha Pandey could be the leader of the attack with her seam bowling, Delhi Capitals look very settled and well-rounded.

#1 Explosive and experienced batting

Shafali will provide the firepower at the top of the order

Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning form potentially the best top order in the WPL. Delhi Capitals will have another advantage since they will be allowed to field five overseas players. They snapped up Tara Norris of the United States of America (USA) for Rs. 10 lakh and hence, can now field five overseas players.

Delhi also picked up Jasia Akhter – a fine batter from Kashmir. She could be the X-factor in the squad. Jasia is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the domestic circuit and will come into the season with more than 500 runs in T20 cricket.

Delhi also has Marizanne Kapp – one of the leading all-rounders in international cricket and she will offer a lot of balance to the side. In Laura Harris and Alice Capsey, Delhi also have two powerful strikers of the ball. Both these players also offer a lot of balance with their bowling skills.

