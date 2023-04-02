3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik could make or break RCB's IPL 2023 campaign

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is currently playing the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2.

Historically, one of the biggest rivalries of the competition, the two teams will be looking to write another riveting episode in their epic saga.

RCB have been very consistent in the last three seasons, making it to the playoffs on all occasions. RCB will be looking to go a step further and win the cup for the first time.

One of the key aspects of RCB's success last year was the phenomenal run of Dinesh Karthik with the bat. Karthik was in tremendous form throughout the competition and single-handedly won games for RCB with his lusty blows. He scored 333 runs at a strike rate of 183.33.

Such was the impact Karthik had on the team that the Indian selectors took notice of his stunning displays and recalled him to the Indian T20 side at the ripe age of 37. Hence, it is safe to say that even this time around, Karthik will be a vital cog in RCB's fortunes this season.

On that note, let us discuss three reasons why Dinesh Karthik could make or break RCB's IPL 2023 campaign.

#1 AB De Villiers' successor

AB De Villiers' formed the backbone of the Royal Challengers side along with Virat Kohli for over a decade. After De Villiers' retirement post-IPL 2021, Bangalore needed someone to fill the huge gap left by the South African legend.

It seemed almost impossible for any player to perform as consistently with the bat as Mr. 360 and keep wickets too. Thus, Dinesh Karthik filled the gap left by De Villiers' last year and will hope to replicate it in IPL 2023.

Hence, he is key to the balance and composition of the team and his form will be crucial for the side.

#2 Dinesh Karthik is one of the best finishers in the league

Senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is one of the best finishers in the league. While players such as Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran lack consistency, Karthik is one of the more consistent finishers in the competition.

Adding to the fact that most other franchises have acquired the services of an overseas finisher, Karthik saves an overseas slot in the side.

#3 Extremely fit making him a very agile keeper

Despite being well into his 30s, Dinesh Karthik is extremely fit, thus allowing him to be a very fast runner between wickets.

Even with the gloves, Karthik is very light on his feet, thus making him one of the better wicketkeepers in the competition. Thus, his fitness and youthful exuberance, combined with his vast experience, make him an important part of the Bangalore side.

