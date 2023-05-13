3 reasons why GT must bat Rashid Khan higher up the batting order

The Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by a margin of 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12. With the result, MI rose to third in the IPL standings, while GT remained in first place.

Asked to bat first, MI scored an imposing total of 218/5 in their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (103* runs off 49 balls) led MI's batting effort with a stunning maiden ton in the IPL. Yadav had a strike rate of 210.20 and struck 11 boundaries and six maximums.

It was a special knock from Suryakumar Yadav, pummelling the GT bowlers all over the ground. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, and Vishnu Vinod, all of whom made brief cameos, provided great support for SKY.

Rashid Khan shone with the ball for the Titans, allowing only 30 runs in four overs and taking four wickets. Later, the Afghanistan all-rounder repeated his heroics with the bat.

During the chase, GT were in dire straights after being reduced to 103/8 in 13.2 overs. However, Rashid Khan (79* runs off 32 balls) and David Miller (41 runs off 26 balls) fought back and reduced the deficit significantly.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Rashid Khan must bat higher up the batting order for GT.

#1. Always bats with a high strike-rate

Since joining GT in IPL 2022, Rashid Khan has consistently played swashbuckling cameos. He had a strike-rate of 206.82 in 2022, Eric has increased to 243.59 in 2023. Yesterday, Rashid Khan (79* runs off 32 balls) hit three fours and 10 sixes at a strike-rate of 246.88.

Rashid Khan's 'Blitzkrieg' approach to batting often puts the opposition under pressure. Last year, when GT needed 14 runs off four balls against SRH, Khan struck three sixes to win the game for GT. Thus, he can be used the way Sunil Narine was as a pinch-hitter for KKR a few years ago.

#2. Good player of both spin and pace

Khan hit 10 sixes and three fours at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Out of the 10 maximums, he hit five against pace and five against spin. Thus, he is an equally good player of both spin and pace. He has no apparent weakness against any form of bowling and starts attacking them from the word go, putting the opposition under pressure.

He is not dismissed early easily too. He has remained unbeaten in four of his five innings so far this season, resulting in a phenomenal average of 95.00. Hence, in spite of being an aggressive player he seldom throws away his wicket.

#3. Rashid Khan is always high on confidence

One of the finest T20 bowlers in the world, he is always high on confidence. Currently on the top of the leaderboard in the Purple Cap race. He is also one of the best fielders and takes some excellent catches almost ever year - such as the one to dismiss Kyle Mayers in GT's previous game against LSG. He has plied his trade in several leagues around the world such as SA T20, BBL, 'The Hundred, amongst others.

Thus having performed exceedingly well with the ball and in the field in conditions all around the world, his confidence is always sky-high and that often translates into his form with the bat too. Additionally, he can come up the order above Rahul Tewatia when David Miller is batting to have a 'lefty-righty' batting pair that will be a headache for most captains.

With that, we complete our piece on three reasons why Rashid Khan must bat higher up the batting order for GT. Can you think of any other such reasons? Let us know in the comments section below.

