3 reasons why GT need not worry about Hardik Pandya's lack of runs in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. With the win, RR rose to the top of the table with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) placed second and GT third.

GT posted a target of 178 for the Royals, about 15 runs short of their ideal total as the wicket was great for batting. In reply, RR were in all sorts of trouble at 55/4 after 10.3 overs. However, half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer and some poor bowling from GT meant that RR chased the total down in the final over with four balls to spare.

Hardik Pandya scored a 19-ball 28 for the Titans in the first innings but failed to convert his start into a big score. His batting form this season has been a concern for the defending champions.

Pandya won hearts last year with his exceptional performances as he led GT to the title in their inaugural season. In 15 innings during the previous season, he scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and a strike-rate of 131.27. With scores of 8, 5, 8 and 28 in his first four matches this season, Pandya has fallen short of expectations.

On that note, here's a look at three reasons why GT need not worry about Hardik Pandya's lack of runs in IPL 2023.

#1 GT have great depth in their batting-order

With a hard-hitting batter like Rashid Khan coming in at No. 8 and the extra security provided by the Impact Player rule in case of a batting collapse, GT can afford to give their misfiring captain some time.

The defending champions have a solid opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill and an in-form Sai Sudarshan at No. 3. Followed by hard-hitters like David Miller, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia. Thus, the form of any specific batter won't bother GT too much.

GT have won three of the four matches that Hardik Pandya has played this season, meaning that his form with the bat hasn't impacted their results.

#2 Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill are in great form

Their prolific opener, Shubman Gill, is in top form, currently occupying third place in the Orange Cap race of IPL 2023. In five matches, the youngster has scored 228 runs at an average of 45.60 and a strike-rate of 139.88.

Sai Sudarshan has performed exceedingly well at No.3 and is 12th in the Orange Cap race. In five matches, the left-handed batter has hit 176 runs at a strike-rate of 123.94 and an average of 44. With these two rock-solid pillars in the top-order, the middle and lower-middle order batters have been tasked with playing quick-fire cameos to keep up the scoring rate.

#3 Ability as a bowler and captain

Against the Rajasthan Royals, Hardik Pandya bowled four overs, giving away just 24 runs, and he also picked up the important wicket of RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Pandya's performance was even more noteworthy as frontline overseas bowlers like Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph were taken to the cleaners by the Royals. Pandya's captaincy was a major reason behind their success last year and has helped the side get off to a bright start in IPL 2023 as well.

