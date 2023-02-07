3 reasons why Heinrich Klaasen must start in SRH's XI for IPL 2023

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) made some big purchases at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction that took place in December last year. The Orange Army decided to revamp their batting lineup by releasing big names like Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran from the squad.

Hyderabad invested a lot in batters at the mini-auction. They spent ₹13.25 crore to acquire the services of England batter Harry Brook. The Orange Army also splurged ₹8.25 crore to sign capped Indian batter Mayank Agarwal. South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was the third most expensive signing made by SRH.

Klaasen, who remained unsold at the last few IPL auctions, sparked a bidding war between Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and SunRisers Hyderabad at the mini-auction. His base price was ₹1 crore, but SRH had to spend ₹5.25 crore to sign him for the 2023 IPL season.

As mentioned ahead, SRH have stacked up their squad with many talented batters, but here are three reasons why they must pick Heinrich Klaasen in their playing XI.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen has a great record in India

Heinrich Klaasen has played only seven IPL matches, and his numbers in the league are not the best. However, the South African wicketkeeper-batter has performed well in matches against India away from home.

Speaking of his T20I record on Indian soil, Klaasen has played three innings, scoring 81 runs at a magnificent strike rate of 151.28. During South Africa's tour of India in June 2022, Klaasen played an excellent knock of 81 runs off 46 balls in the second T20I at Barabati Stadium and helped the Proteas win the game.

Klaasen also has fantastic numbers in ODI matches on Indian soil. He has scored 138 runs in three ODI innings in India at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 103.76. Considering his brilliant record in India, Klaasen should feature in SRH's playing XI.

#2 Klaasen's recent form in T20 matches

Klaasen has been one of the most consistent T20 players over the last few months. The South African wicketkeeper-batter is currently playing for Durban's Super Giants in SA20 2023.

In 10 matches for the Super Giants, Klaasen has scored 363 runs at an average of 60.5 and a strike rate of 164.25. He has registered a century and three half-centuries in nine innings so far. His excellent form makes him a top pick for SRH.

#3 Glenn Phillips' recent struggles may prompt SRH to use him as a back-up wicketkeeper

SRH's top two wicketkeeping options for IPL 2023 are Glenn Phillips and Heinrich Klaasen. Both players have been in phenomenal touch, but Phillips had a forgettable tour of India earlier this year.

Phillips had a golden opportunity to prove himself as a match-winner for New Zealand, but he returned with scores of 2, 5, and 17 in the three T20Is against the Men in Blue. Even in the ODI series against India, Phillips aggregated 52 runs in three matches at a disappointing strike rate of 65.82.

Given how well Klaasen has performed in India, it should make him the first-choice wicket-keeper for SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

Should SunRisers Hyderabad pick both Heinrich Klaasen and Glenn Phillips in the playing XI? Share your views in the comments below.

