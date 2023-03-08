3 reasons why India shouldn't include Ishan Kishan for the 4th Test vs Australia 

The final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is all set to begin tomorrow in Ahmedabad and one of the biggest questions about the Indian line-up is whether Ishan Kishan should be included ahead of KS Bharat.

India lead the series 2-1, having won the first two games in Nagpur and Delhi before going down in Indore. They will look to seal the series in Ahmedabad to ensure qualification for the final of the World Test Championship.

Here, we look at three reasons why India shouldn't include Ishan Kishan for the 4th Test vs Australia.

#1 KS Bharat has been brilliant behind the stumps

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash KS Bharat has been nothing less than outstanding behind the stumps. Scored valuable runs in the second innings of the Delhi Test too. It will be a travesty if he gets benched for not contributing more with the bat…in a team where the main batters are underperforming… KS Bharat has been nothing less than outstanding behind the stumps. Scored valuable runs in the second innings of the Delhi Test too. It will be a travesty if he gets benched for not contributing more with the bat…in a team where the main batters are underperforming…

KS Bharat has done a phenomenal job as the wicketkeeper in this series. He has been sharp and quick on pitches which have been raging turners. India should go for the best available wicketkeeper, and Bharat certainly edges Kishan in this regard.

#2 The pitches have been tough

The pitches have been extremely tough to bat on, because of which batters from both sides have struggled to get going. Bharat has made just 57 runs in 5 innings in the series, for which he has been scrutinized. However, it's important to remember that frontline batters from both teams have found it tough in the middle.

India will surely want Bharat to make more runs, but it's important to take into consideration that he is still new at this level. Dropping Bharat for Kishan would be a prime example of scapegoating.

#3 Ishan Kishan's questionable technique

Ishan Kishan has been heavily criticized in recent times for his poor technique in the white ball games that he has played for India. As mentioned earlier, the pitches have been challenging and there is a high chance that Kishan will find it tough to tackle Australia's spin trio. He would also face the significant burden of making his Test debut in unfavorable conditions.

Moreover, it would not make sense to drop Bharat after just 3 chances, especially since the management has promised to give players a long rope in recent times.

