3 reasons why India must back Sanju Samson ahead of the 2023 World Cup 

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is now less than 100 days away and all the teams will soon turn their focus to the ODI format in a bid to win the game's biggest prize. India, as they have been in most tournaments in recent times, will once again start as favorites. They will look to end their trophy drought in ICC events, which has stretched beyond 10 years now.

The Men in Blue don't have too many ODIs to play ahead of the tournament and hence, there should be a little bit of urgency from the management to finalize the squad. The two-time world champions will kickstart their preparations with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting on July 27.

The Rohit Sharma-led side still have a few questions to answer. One of them being the composition of the middle order. Injuries to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have disturbed India's plan and that has led pundits and fans to suggest that they should try Sanju Samson in the middle order.

On that note, here's a look at three reasons why India must back Samson ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Sanju Samson is an experienced player

The 28-year-old Sanju Samson has featured in only 28 international games but has a plethora of experience, having played 152 IPL games. He has also played 115 List-A games, scoring over 3000 runs, including one century. Samson also has a healthy strike rate of over 90 in the format.

The Kerala-born cricketer also has the experience of leading the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, which is one of the most high-pressure environments on the block. In a big tournament like the World Cup, experience will be a huge factor as the pressure is going to be immense.

As such, Samson, having been around for a while, will be able to adapt better rather than someone inexperienced.

#2 A versatile option

Sanju Samson is one of the more versatile options that India have at present as he has batted in different positions throughout his career. He is someone who can be used as a floater whose position can be altered according to what the situation at hand demands.

There is a lot of versatility in his game as well, as he can adapt his game according to the team's needs. Samson has the ability to bat with solidity and can also take on the bowlers if required, as he has shown in the IPL, where he strikes at a rate of close to 140.

Sanju Samson is a good player of spin, which will be a huge factor in the World Cup, an argument that can work in his favor.

#3 Can keep wickets

Sanju Samson can also take up wicketkeeping duties if required.

If KL Rahul doesn't recover in time, India will need someone new behind the stumps. Sanju Samson, along with the young Ishan Kishan, will be the two names that will be discussed for the role. Samson should be the one who is backed as he is not only more experienced but also has a good head on his shoulders.

Kishan, in his short career so far has shown that his game is still a work in progress with quite a few technical adjustments to be made. Hence, Samson could be a better pick for the big tournament thanks to his experience, temperament, and versatility.

