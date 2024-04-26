3 reasons why KKR should drop Mitchell Starc for IPL 2024 match vs PBKS

The most expensive signing in the history of IPL, Mitchell Starc was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping sum of ₹24.75 crores. Starc was making a return to IPL after playing his last edition well back in 2015. The team management would have hoped to see Starc taking the tournament by storm but it has been anything but that.

Despite KKR's impressive performance in the tournament so far, Starc has struggled to find form and has been plundered by top-order to middle-order to lower-order batters. In the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Starc conceded three sixes off Karn Sharma in the final over to bring the opposition within touching distance of the victory target.

KKR have won five out of the seven games so far and with the tournament nearing its business, the time might have come for the management to look beyond Starc. The pace department has looked a bit fragile with Starc being nowhere close to his best.

The likes of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have done a good job but they require more support from their senior partner. With KKR slated to square off against the Punjab Kings later today, let us have a look at three reasons why Mitchell Starc should be dropped from the KKR playing XI from today's match.

#1 Mitchell Starc has been nowhere close to his best

Starc conceded three sixes off the final over against RCB with Karn Sharma on strike.

The Australian speedster is one of the finest fast bowlers going around and seeing him get plundered against Karn Sharma was a sight to behold for all RCB fans. However, from KKR's perspective, it was perhaps the indication that it's time to look beyond the left-arm fast bowler.

Barring the match against the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens where he bagged three wickets, Starc has struggled to find his rhythm and has kept dishing out hit-me deliveries irrespective of the powerplay, the middle overs, or the death. His form might just force the captain and the coaching staff to think about making a change to their XI.

#2 Starc hasn't bowled to a particular plan

Starc celebrates picking a wicket with his captain Shreyas Iyer against LSG.

The 17th edition of the season has seen some extraordinary heights being achieved especially by the batters. The power-hitting skills seem to have gone to a different level and the time to anchor has gone out of style in this format of the game.

Even in the middle overs, batters are always trying to go after the big shots. However, for a bowler of Starc's class, you expect him to come up with the goods even on a placid wicket. However, it has been totally opposite for the experienced left-arm seamer.

He has not bowled to a plan given by Shreyas Iyer. Starc has kept erring in his line and length all through the tournament. He also hasn't managed to nail his yorkers which has been his pivotal weapon over the years. Maybe a small break will help him come back rejuvenated in the playoffs.

#3 Likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Chetan Sakariya waiting in the wings

Expand Tweet

When you have players like Dushmantha Chameera and Chetan Sakariya waiting in the wings, it's important to give them some game time especially when Starc has been leaking runs left right, and center. Chameera is a skiddy customer and his inclusion might make a difference, especially in the powerplay.

He can crank up some good speed while also having some variations up his sleeve. While there is no doubt that Starc is a proven customer and Chameera is nowhere close to his skill sets, at this stage of the tournament, it's important to test out your fringe players.

Meanwhile, Chetan Sakariya has also warmed the benches throughout the tournament. He might not have the pace of Starc but he has the control and ability to swing the ball both ways. Sakariya also has a variety of slower deliveries up his sleeve and could be on the selection radar.

