3 reasons why KKR must drop Andre Russell for their IPL 2023 clash against RCB

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a forgettable season thus far, losing five out of their seven matches. Their latest defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata has the side teetering on playoff elimination.

KKR started the season with sensational wins in two of their first three games against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). They have since lost four consecutive games to find themselves eighth in the points table.

The franchise endured a difficult season last year, finishing seventh after a similarly impressive start under the leadership of Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer. Iyer's absence due to injury has made things worse for the Knight Riders this season, as they have struggled to perform as a unit under stand-in skipper Nitish Rana.

KKR appointed former Indian cricketer and one of the most successful coaches on the domestic circuit, Chandrakant Pandit, as head coach before the season. With the league expanding to ten teams since last year, qualifying for the playoffs could be difficult for the Knight Riders, who will likely need to win at least six of their final seven games.

Despite boasting a talented squad on paper, one of KKR's biggest issues has been the form of their talisman Andre Russell. The West Indies all-rounder has been with the franchise since 2014 and has been their most potent weapon in the years gone by. The big Jamaican still holds the record for the highest strike rate in IPL history at 175.57 and has hit a monstrous 183 sixes in 105 matches in his IPL career.

However, Russell's struggles with both bat and ball have hamstrung the franchise's performance this season.

Let's look at three reasons why KKR must take the hard call to drop Andre Russell for their encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

# 1. Russell's poor form with the bat in IPL 2023

Russell's poor batting form has been a big reason for KKR's struggles.

Andre Russell has been in horrendous form with the bat this season, averaging just 21.40 at a strike rate of 140.79. The strike rate is a massive decline compared to his overall career IPL strike rate of 175.57.

The lower-order finisher is yet to play a single knock of significance, with his highest score being just 38. One of KKR's biggest hurdles has been their inability to settle in on a stable opening partnership, leading to poor starts in the powerplay.

This has increased the dependency on lower-order batters to provide the finishing kick, but Russell's poor form has meant that the team hasn't been able to complete run chases.

Dropping Russell could enable the team to try partnering Rahmanullah Gurbaz or Litton Das with Jason Roy at the top of the order to help provide KKR with explosive starts.

# 2. Russell's poor fitness and indifferent bowling form in IPL 2023

Andre Russell has been notoriously injured to bowl his full quota for KKR.

Another reason for the Kolkata Knight Riders' miserable performance this season has been Andre Russell's lack of fitness that has kept him from bowling his full quota of overs in every match. This season, Russell has bowled just five overs in all, which has limited the bowling options for skipper Nitish Rana.

The Knight Riders have been the most expensive bowling side this season, conceding runs at an average economy rate of 9.51 runs per over. In their seven matches, KKR have restricted their opponents to below 190 just twice and conceded 200+ scores three times.

Russell's inability to bowl his full quota of overs, combined with his poor bowling form, has led to KKR's bowling woes.

The all-rounder has picked up just three wickets so far this season, conceding runs at a dismal economy rate of 13.16 runs per over. The seamers for Kolkata have all gone at nine runs per over with a poor strike rate as well.

This could result in KKR pondering other options like Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee to help address their seam bowling issues as Russell works his way to full fitness.

# 3. Russell's poor form against RCB since 2020

Russell has struggled with bat and ball against RCB lately.

Andre Russell has struggled with bat and ball against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in four matches since 2020. During that span, Russell has averaged just 18 with the bat, with a highest score of 31.

In the first meeting between the sides this season, Russell was dismissed for a golden duck off the bowling of Karn Sharma.

He has also struggled with the ball at an alarmingly poor economy rate of 11.82 runs per over and just four wickets in four matches.

Considering RCB's core group of players has been similar since 2020, dropping Russell could be a wise move to throw RCB off guard in terms of having a set plan against him with both bat and ball.

Poll : 0 votes