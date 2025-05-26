3 reasons why KKR must release Ajinkya Rahane after team's poor campaign in IPL 2025

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders finished their Indian Premier League 2025 campaign on a disastrous note, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 110 runs in New Delhi on Sunday, May 25. KKR ended the league phase in eighth position.

Ad

Among others, their captain Ajinkya Rahane was widely criticized for the team's poor showing. KKR, despite not starting the season well, were in line for a spot in the playoffs until a few weeks ago.

However, they lost two out of their last three matches, with one game being abandoned due to rain. Rahane was held responsible for many of the issues the franchise went through this season, despite other players not doing well either.

Ad

Trending

In this listicle, we take a look at three reasons why KKR must release him after this season:

#3 He failed to capitalize on key moments as captain

One of the biggest complaints from Rahane this season was regarding his inability to capitalize on key moments as captain. He was often critiqued for not taking brave approaches on the field, which did not bode well for KKR.

Ad

Rahane was recently taken to the cleaners by Virender Sehwag for batting at number three in their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, and not sending more attack-minded batters ahead of him.

Rahane, in the post-match conference after the Hyderabad defeat, said he would have opened this season if not for the requirements of the team.

#2 Failed to inspire with his batting

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahane started the IPL season on the front foot (three 30+ scores in his first five innings) and went hard against the new ball. However, he went through a lot of ups and downs in his personal form, which saw him get to 390 runs in 12 innings at a strike-rate of 147.

Though he struck at 147, there were a few games where his team could have benefited from a quicker approach. The India star came into the IPL on the back of a brilliant run of form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the leading run-getter, bagging 469 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 164. However, he couldn't recapture that form in the IPL.

Ad

Moreover, his decision to move up and down the order affected, among others, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who arguably looked their best batter this season.

#1 His departure will signal a moment of transition and the way forward for the franchise

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another major reason why KKR will do well to bid goodbye to Rahane is that it will signal their intention to move forward. Last season, they won the IPL title under dynamic captain Shreyas Iyer, and a lot was expected from them this time around as well. Rahane tried his best, but things did not fall into place for the Knights.

KKR, who are the third-most successful franchise in the IPL, will wish to emulate the likes of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who have won five titles each, and for this to happen, they will have to be severe in their retentions for next season. However, alongside Rahane, the departures of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine may also be the spark needed for this transition to take place.

While they still have the option of retaining Rahane and giving the captaincy to someone else, the franchise will want to start with a clean slate. The Knights have already invested a lot in youth, with the likes of Rana and Raghuvanshi reaping rich dividends from this policy. The way forward for them should be similar, and sadly, old warhorses Rahane, Russell and Narine may have little to do or say in that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More