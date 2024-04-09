3 reasons why KKR need not worry despite big loss to CSK in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) dream start to the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end at the MA Chidambaram Stadium following a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, April 8.

KKR's in-form batting unit could not fire on a traditional Chepauk surface. After a solid start, the visitors lost their way in the middle overs to post only 137-9, which was chased down comfortably by CSK with 14 balls to spare.

Although KKR put in a decent fight with the ball, the total was never enough for the bowlers to have a chance against the imperious CSK batting unit. The visitors got the early wicket of Rachin Ravindra, but the KKR spinners could not replicate what their CSK counterparts did in the middle overs. Chennai also had the luxury of a lenient required rate and did not feel the need to take any risks.

An unbeaten half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad combined with cameos from Shivam Dube and Daryl Mitchell dented KKR's hopes in the end.

KKR will next take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 14. This marks only their second home game in the IPL 2024, giving them a huge luxury

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why KKR need not worry despite a big loss to CSK in IPL 2024.

#1 Most, if not all teams, would have met the same fate in KKR's shoes

Asked to bat first on a traditional Chepauk pitch, then having to deal with the dew in the second innings, no current team could have overcome such obstacles to defeat CSK in their den.

It seemed at first that the pitch would play quite well, based on how Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were getting their shots away. However, things changed in the blink of an eye once Ravindra Jadeja was introduced into the attack.

Even though KKR boasted a formidable batting unit, they had no choice but to surrender as CSK spun a web around them in the middle overs. So far two teams have already lost at the Chepauk, despite the conditions being much better than this, and even after winning the toss, they could oust the Men in Yellow.

As a result, KKR should not be too demoralized by this one-off loss, considering how the odds were stacked against them. A sluggish pitch is the last kind of surface that KKR would like, as it is the only one that can halt this power-packed batting unit.

Since they will not have to deal with such surfaces from now on, barring a game or two, it does not take away all the good work they have done so far.

#2 Away loss to Chepauk is hardly the end of the world

The command that CSK have at the Chepauk is one of the reasons why they boast such a high win percentage at the venue. KKR, much like the majority of the teams in the IPL, have struggled at CSK's home turf no matter what combination they put out.

Almost all of the teams dread coming to the Chepauk even if they have a formidable spin bowling unit, or have accomplished batters against spin bowling, with the atmosphere being a whole other team. A trip to Chennai to face CSK might be the least desirable fixture of the entire season for the opposition teams.

Visiting teams losing at the Chepauk is no new thing, even champion sides of the past have been unable to crack the code at the venue but have gone on to qualify comfortably for the playoffs and to lift the title, which is where KKR ultimately wants to be.

#3 KKR were not far off as the scorecard suggests

Although a six-wicket defeat does not make a good reading, KKR had their moments in the game. Sunil Narine continued his fine run at the top despite battling a shoulder injury while Angkrish Raghvanshi also played his part despite his poor mode of dismissal.

At the powerplay stage, both sides were going along the same lines. However, the difference was that CSK were able to trigger a collapse. KKR also had a similar opportunity in the sixth over, but Ramandeep Singh spilled a simple opportunity that would have sent back Daryl Mitchell.

It would be ludicrous to suggest that had that catch been taken, KKR would have won the game. However, with Ajinkya Rahane dealing with a calf injury and Ravindra Jadeja's shaky batting form, KKR could have at least made things trickier for Gaikwad and Dube.

Having a new and unsettled batter at the crease would also have helped the spinners put more pressure in the middle overs.