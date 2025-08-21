3 reasons why KKR should not trade in Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

The trade market for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is open until a week before the auction, and speculation has been rife in recent times. One of the most high-profile moves that has been discussed on a regular basis involves Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson, who is reportedly keen on a move away from the franchise.

Samson's first choice is seemingly the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but the Men in Yellow might not be willing to give up any of their prized assets. With their budget being a concern, the RR skipper might have to seek a move elsewhere via trade or enter the auction.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been touted as a potential destination for Samson since they need a captain as well as a keeper. However, that might not be a great idea for the three-time IPL champions right now.

On that note, here are three reasons why KKR shouldn't target Sanju Samson via trade ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

#3 Sanju Samson won't come cheap, and KKR will need funds for the auction

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Sanju Samson is currently on a contract worth ₹18 crore at the Rajasthan Royals. The Knight Riders will need to take on that contract if they are to sign the keeper-batter, and even if they release some of their more expensive players to fund the move, it might not be an adequate distribution of their funds.

KKR entered IPL 2025 with only one backup fast bowler in the form of Umran Malik, who was replaced by Chetan Sakariya. They didn't have enough backups in any department and had a largely inflexible playing XII over the course of the season. In the pace, spin and batting departments, Kolkata will need to reinforce their squad at the auction.

For that, they will need a decent amount of funds, especially in a mini-auction. Trading in Samson could work against the goal of making their contingent deep and well-rounded.

#2 KKR's Venkatesh Iyer contract would hold them back on multiple fronts

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Venkatesh Iyer was bought for ₹23.75 crore by KKR at the IPL 2024 auction. It was obviously a move that was made for non-cricketing reasons, with Kolkata valuing player loyalty and a stable core more than anything else. However, the left-hander is clearly not worth anywhere close to that amount, especially since he's not captaining the side.

Iyer was announced the vice-captain for the previous campaign, but Ajinkya Rahane did well as a batter and is likely to be retained by the franchise. KKR are also not the kind of side to release a player and buy them back at a cheaper price, limiting their options.

If Samson is acquired while having Iyer on the books, the finances of the squad would go for a toss. And if the latter is released to make it happen, that could go against KKR's principles. There's also no guarantee that they'll be able to buy Iyer back at the auction.

#1 Giving away Angkrish Raghuvanshi and/or Ramandeep Singh would be counterproductive

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Reports suggest that RR seek Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh in return for Samson. Rajasthan are right not to be okay with an all-cash deal, and getting some valuable assets in return would make sense for them.

However, KKR are not in a position where they can sacrifice the future of their franchise by trading away Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep. Both players are on cost-effective contracts and have immense potential, having made a number of valuable contributions at the IPL level.

Kolkata would land a batter and a captain if they secure Samson, but they might lose both the balance of their playing XII as well as their future prospects. And that won't be an acceptable trade-off.

