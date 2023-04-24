3 reasons why KKR will find it tough to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs after loss to CSK

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their downward slide after a promising start to IPL 2023 with a 49-run defeat to table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 23.

Chasing a mammoth score of 236, KKR lost wickets in the first few overs and posed no real threat in their run chase.

The franchise started the season with impressive wins in two of their first three games against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). They have since lost four consecutive games and are eighth in the points table.

KKR finished seventh last season under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after an impressive start. Iyer's absence has been a crushing blow for the Knight Riders on the batting and captaincy front, as stand-in skipper Nitish Rana has struggled to lead the troops.

The franchise appointed former Indian cricketer and one of the most successful coaches on the domestic circuit, Chandrakant Pandit, as their head coach before the season. With the team teetering on the verge of elimination from a playoff berth, his experience and domestic success will be vital to sparking a turnaround.

Rinku Singh has been one of the shining lights for the two-time IPL champions this season, announcing himself on the big stage with an average of 58.25 at a strike rate of 157.43.

With the league expanding to ten teams from last year, qualifying for the playoffs has become a monumental task for the Knight Riders, who will likely need to win at least six of their next seven games.

We look at three reasons why it will be hard for KKR to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023 based on their current form.

#1 Unsettled opening combination

KKR will hope Jason Roy helps resolve their opening woes

One of the main reasons for Kolkata Knight Riders' struggles has been their inability to settle in on a stable opening partnership. Getting a good start in the powerplay is paramount to posting big totals or chasing scores, as evidenced by CSK's opening partnership between Ruthuraj Gaikward and Devon Conway.

KKR have tried as many as seven openers in as many games so far, with the likes of Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Litton Das, and Sunil Narine all having a crack at opening the batting.

Jason Roy has started his campaign well with scores of 43 and 61 in his two games despite coming in at No. 5 in the second game due to an injury.

The franchise will hope he continues his stellar form from the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they look to attain stability in the opening position.

#2 The highest economy rate in IPL 2023

Umesh Yadav's expensive spells have made KKR the worst bowling unit in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders have been the most expensive bowling side this season, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.51 runs per over. In their seven matches, KKthe R bowlers have restricted their opponents below 190 just twice. One of those times was when the Mumbai Indians (MI) chased KKR's total of 185 in the 18th over.

The team has given up 200+ scores three times in seven matches and at an economy rate of 10+ runs per over on five occasions.

One of the primary reasons for their bowling debacle has been the form of their seamers, who have traveled at an economy rate of over nine runs per over while also maintaining a poor bowling average.

Their biggest worry is that their opening bowler Umesh Yadav has picked up just a single wicket at an average of 170 and an economy rate of 9.44. The other seamers, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, and Kulwant Khejroliya, have all gone at an economy rate of over 11 runs per over.

#3 The poor form of their two biggest overseas stars

KKR's two biggest stars, Narine and Russell, have been massive letdowns this season

The Kolkata Knight Riders have depended heavily on their superstar West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine for their success in the past. The pair have been with KKR since 2014, with Narine starting even earlier with the franchise in 2012.

While Dre-Russ has an incredible strike rate of 175.57 at an average of 29.75, Narine has picked up 158 wickets at an impressive economy rate of just 6.71 in their respective IPL careers. Russell has also picked up 92 wickets in 105 games.

However, their numbers this season pale in comparison to their overall figures. Russell is averaging just 21.40 at a strike rate of 140.79 while Narine has picked up just six wickets at an expensive rate of 8.68 runs an over.

If KKR are to qualify for the playoffs, they will need Russell and Narine to fire in unison consistently for the rest of the season.

