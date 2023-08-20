3 reasons why Lasith Malinga joining Mumbai Indians as bowling coach is the right move

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) great Lasith Malinga will return to the franchise as bowling coach in IPL 2024, replacing Shane Bond, who has held the position since 2015.

Despite being the joint-most successful side in IPL history, MI has struggled over the past three seasons. While they were eliminated in the second Qualifier last year, MI failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2021 and 2022.

While injuries have played a part in their recent struggles, the side also felt the need to rejig a few things from a personnel standpoint, with the addition of Malinga potentially being the starting point. The former Sri Lanka pacer is among the most accomplished white-ball bowlers and captained Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in 2014.

Despite Bond's success in the past as the MI bowling coach, winning titles in 2015, 2017, and 2019, the move to replace him with Malinga couldn't have been timed better.

Here, we look at three reasons that justify Lasith Malinga joining the Mumbai Indians as the bowling coach.

#1. Play a similar role for Akash Madhwal as he did with Jasprit Bumrah

Akash Madhwal will look to take a giant leap under Lasith Malinga.

The biggest beneficiary of Lasith Malinga's appointment as bowling coach could be talented youngster Akash Madhwal. Hailing from Uttarakhand, the 29-year-old was a revelation in the second half of the 2023 IPL season.

Madhwal picked up 14 wickets in eight games, including an incredible 5/5 in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). His bowling, especially at the death, helped turn around the MI season to the point where they were only a couple of wins away from their sixth title.

However, the second season is often the ultimate test for a young cricketer, with teams doing their due diligence and being better prepared to tackle with them. This is precisely where Malinga can be the perfect guidance for Madhwal to hone his skills further and have him better equipt to deal with different circumstances.

The Sri Lankan legend played a crucial role in the development of Jasprit Bumrah, enabling the Indian pacer to become one of the best seamers in the world.

Having the best death bowler of the generation in Malinga overseeing him is something Madhwal should hugely benefit from as he looks to replicate his debut season heroics.

#2. His recent success as a bowling coach will help MI's death bowling struggles

Prasidh Krishna was among the few who benefitted from Lasith Malinga.

Lasith Malinga also brings tremendous success as a bowling coach in the IPL and the recently-concluded Major League Cricket (MLC).

The 39-year-old joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the fast-bowling coach in 2022. Maling served the position for two years and helped the franchise qualify for its first final since 2008 in his first season.

Under his guidance, Indian pacers like Prasidh Krishna in 2022 and Sandeep Sharma last season showed tremendous improvement, especially in the death overs.

Malinga was also recently the bowling coach of the MI New York franchise that won the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) title.

Further noteworthy is that MI struggled mightily with the ball at the death overs over the last two seasons, conceding runs at a run rate of 11 runs per over in 2022 and 2023.

The franchise will be hopeful of Malinga, whose biggest strength was his death overs bowling, turning things around for them in that stage.

#3. Malinga and Mumbai Indians - A Match made in cricketing heaven

Malinga will reunite with Kieron Pollard and several others from his MI playing days.

Beyond the obvious cricketing reasons, there is also an emotional connection and an inseparable bonding between Lasith Malinga and the Mumbai Indians.

Arguably the most beloved overseas cricketer in Mumbai, the 39-year-old was their biggest match-winner during his playing days and won four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. The Sri Lankan pacer was also central to MI's title run in the 2011 Champions League.

It is also worth remembering that this will be Malinga's second stint with MI as part of the support staff, having mentored the side in 2018.

Malinga debuted for MI in the 2009 season and finished as their leading-wicket taker with 195 scalps in 139 games (including the Champions League games). He is also the leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with 170 scalps in 122 games at an incredible average of 19.80, the best among bowlers with at least 100 scalps.

The 39-year-old was the Purple Cap winner in 2011 and the Player of the Tournament in MI's title-winning run in the Champions League competition the same year. Being the first bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in IPL history during the 2013 season, Malinga led the MI bowling, especially at the death, for over a decade.

The former MI pacer will also have tremendous knowledge of the franchise's system, culture, and strategies, having played his entire IPL career with them.

Malinga will work with Kieron Pollard, who he played with for the entirety of the 2010s, and his longtime Sri Lankan teammate and captain Mahela Jayawardene. The duo are the batting coach and global head of performance for the franchise. Considering their long-standing relationship and connection, MI should be well served by a strong core support staff.