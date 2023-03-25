3 reasons why Matthew Short replacing Jonny Bairstow at PBKS for IPL 2023 is the right move

In what is a huge blow to the plans of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Jonny Bairstow will not be taking part in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not grant a No Objection Certificate to Bairstow, who has been recovering from a leg injury.

Back in October 2022, Bairstow underwent surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle because of which the ECB wanted to take a cautious approach. The ECB wants him to be fully fit and available for the Ashes, which will start in June, followed by the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Punjab Kings have replaced Bairstow with Australian batter Matthew Short, who is uncapped at the international level. Short, a right-handed batter who also bowls some off-spin, represents the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.

Here are three reasons why Matthew Short replacing Jonny Bairstow at PBKS for IPL 2023 is the right move:

Matthew Short was in blazing form in the recently concluded Big Bash League in Australia as he ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 458 runs. His runs came at an exceptional strike-rate of 144.47.

Short's highest score during the season was an unbeaten 100 he scored against the Hobart Hurricanes as his side chased down a target of 230. His efforts earned him the award for player-of-the-tournament.

Short has also been amongst the runs in the ongoing Sheffield Shield, helping Victoria reach the final of the tournament.

#2 Can also contribute with the ball

The 27-year-old is a handy bowler who bowls off-spin, which is a good thing for the Punjab Kings. Short has picked up 22 wickets in T20s at a decent economy rate of 7.31. He opened the bowling on more than one occasion during the Big Bash League, with some success. Hence, he also gives PBKS the option to use him in the powerplay.

#3 Has a game similar to Bairstow

Bairstow is a pure match-winner, as he has shown in the past for England and the other teams that he represents. Matthew Short is also an aggressive batter who likes to show intent early in the innings.

Like Bairstow, Short can take the game away from the opposition in a short span of time. He also has the ability to play long innings, which Bairstow excelled at. Given the similarities in their style of play, Short is a pretty good choice as Bairstow's replacement.

