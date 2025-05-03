3 reasons why RCB need to be wary of CSK in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru

Ad

The last time the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was a virtual knockout clash for the final playoffs spot. But, a lot can change in a year, and now the fixture is reduced to a near dead rubber, that can only be salvaged by the superstars across both sides. The two heavyweights will face each other at the iconic venue on Saturday, May 3.

RCB are looking for their fourth consecutive win, and much-needed momentum towards the business end of the tournament. Rajat Patidar and co. have no choice but to keep winning due to the unrelenting pressure from the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), who themselves are on a hot streak, to take up spots at the top of the table.

CSK, on the other hand, are in search of inspiration, seeking ways to hit all the right notes. In spite of the fact that their ambitions are squashed, it does not mean they cannot pull down others. As far as the fans are concerned, there is no other franchise that CSK would prefer over RCB, when it comes to disrupting plans.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why RCB need to be wary of CSK in the IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru.

#1 CSK can play uninhibited cricket as they have nothing to lose

The recent home loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) is cathartic in a way. With no lingering talks of a comeback weighing over their heads, the prospect of official elimination is liberating. Although the expectations are still sky high courtesy of an ardent fan base, there is nothing holding CSK back when it comes to the points table.

During IPL 2020, which is perceived as one of CSK's worst campaigns in the IPL, they were placed in a similar predicament. With just three wins in 11 matches, CSK were out of the playoffs race. But what they did in the business end of the tournament ended up being the foundation for their 2021 title-winning campaign.

Since the pressure and stakes were significantly less, CSK pulled off wins against RCB, KKR, and PBKS to end their season on a high.

CSK can do something similar this time around as well, by testing out some new personnel and combinations to identify what calls need to be taken during the off-season and the mini auction.

RCB will have to be careful not to be caught up by all that, and become a pawn in CSK's potential resurrection. Given that another loss will not change their fate, the home side can expect their rivals to come out all guns blazing, and spoil the party.

#2 RCB are not exactly cracked winning at home entirely

RCB may be cruising in the IPL 2025 campaign, but what separates from their neighbors at the top of the table is dominance at home. MI and GT have been near-invincible at home, while RCB, despite getting the first win out of the way, still look quite unsure.

RCB beat RR by 11 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, breaking a streak of three consecutive losses. A questionable record at home has cost the team in the past as well. Although their place in the top four is more or less sealed, RCB needs home wins to secure a top-two spot, which is yet another thing they have failed to achieve in recent times.

Three out of RCB's last four matches in the league stage are at home. Their win over RR did not come without its set of worries. At one stage, they were in fact the underdogs, after conceding 110 runs in just nine overs during the run chase. However, RCB managed to pull themselves back to defend the target. Although they got the points it was far from convincing, and not an ideal display to showcase that they have overcome their home woes.

#3 CSK have shown promising signs in recent losses

On paper, CSK's latest efforts would be recorded as losses, adding nothing to the points tally. But, the silver lining, although bleak, stems from the fact that those losses were not as bad as the ones suffered earlier in the season.

Against SRH, while defending a 155-run target, CSK were competitive with the ball to leave the opposition at 90-4 after 12 overs. But, they could not make most of the situation as the Orange Army, through cameos by Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy, prevailed in the end with eight balls to spare.

It was a similar case against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well. The CSK batting unit fired for the majority part of the innings after a long time, with the move to promote Sam Curran paying off. However, a freakish final couple of overs while batting, and Shreyas Iyer's heroics in the run chase, helped PBKS win in the last over.

The close nature of the recent losses, coupled with Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis bolstering the middle order, along with the potential of the underperforming players, make CSK a threatening force against RCB, in spite the points table suggesting otherwise.

