3 reasons why RCB need to be wary of KKR ahead of IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on Saturday, May 17, after a one-week suspension, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The two teams have had contrasting runs this season, with RCB sitting second in the table with 16 points from 11 games, while KKR are in sixth place with 11 points from 12 matches. Overall, the two teams have clashed 35 times in IPL history, with KKR winning 20 encounters and Bengaluru emerging victorious on 15 occasions.

While RCB have dominated throughout the competition, KKR boast some match-winners who can turn games around single-handedly. In this article, we will explore three reasons why RCB should be wary of KKR ahead of their IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru.

#1 KKR will play without any pressure, knowing they have nothing to lose

One of the key reasons why Royal Challengers Bengaluru should be wary of Kolkata Knight Riders is that the defending champions have nothing to lose.

Currently sitting sixth on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches, KKR face a tough challenge to qualify for the playoffs. They must win both of their remaining games to reach 15 points and hope for favorable results in other matches, along with a significant improvement in their net run rate.

Given their slim chances, KKR will likely play with freedom and without the pressure RCB are under. While RCB need just one win to secure a playoff spot, they could still qualify with 16 points, provided other results go their way.

However, with the expectations of fans and management to finish in the top two, RCB face the pressure of securing one of the two spots that offer two chances to qualify for the final. This could weigh heavily on them, while KKR, with nothing to lose, will play with an attacking, fearless approach.

#2 KKR boast a solid record at Chinnaswamy, with their most recent loss to RCB there in 2015

Heading into the match, Kolkata Knight Riders will draw confidence from their solid record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Overall, KKR lead the head-to-head 20-15, and their performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is even more impressive, having won eight out of 12 encounters there.

In the 2024 season, KKR registered a comfortable seven-wicket win at Chinnaswamy. RCB’s last win over KKR on their home ground was way back in the 2015 season, in a rain-affected match.

Adding to RCB’s concerns, all three of their losses in the IPL 2025 season have come at home. With KKR’s dominance at Chinnaswamy, RCB will need to bring their best performance to overcome their opponents in this crucial game.

#3 Several key KKR players have an impressive track record against RCB

Another factor that makes RCB cautious ahead of their IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru is the impressive track record several of the Kolkata Knight Riders' players have against them.

Leading the charge is veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane, who has had a solid season, scoring 375 runs in 11 innings, including three fifties. Rahane also boasts a stellar record against RCB, amassing 801 runs in 24 innings at an average of 36, with five fifties and one century.

The West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine pose even more of a threat. Russell, in his IPL career, has played 18 matches against RCB, scoring 427 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 197.69, including one fifty. He has also taken 17 wickets in those encounters.

On the other hand, Narine has scored 333 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 180.98. With the ball, the 36-year-old has claimed 27 wickets, with his best figures being 4/20, at an average of 20.81 and an economy rate of 6.69.

