3 reasons why RCB need not worry if Josh Hazlewood is out of the remainder of IPL 2025

With the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to restart from Saturday, May 17, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might have to play the remainder of the tournament without their star bowler Josh Hazlewood. He is the leading wicket-taker for RCB in the season so far with 18 wickets in 10 matches.

Hazlewood had to miss RCB’s last home match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a shoulder niggle and with the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa to commence from June 10, it looks unlikely that the speedster will travel back to India for the remaining IPL.

He has been a game changer for RCB this season and has picked up wickets at any stage of the innings. Besides his prowess with the new ball, he has also proved his mettle in the middle overs and has been a wicket-taking option in the death. Despite Hazlewood’s brilliant run in the tournament, it shouldn't be too big a loss for RCB, given how they have performed in the season so far.

Here are three possible reasons why RCB need not worry if Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2025:

#1 RCB are a well-oiled bowling unit despite the absence of Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal celebrates picking up a wicket. - Source: Getty

While Hazlewood has been in the form of his life, he has been complemented very well by the likes of Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Dayal has hit the deck just like Hazlewood and has extracted seam movement. He might not have taken too many wickets, but has performed brilliantly in pressure situations.

Dayal bowled a fantastic final over against the Chennai Super Kings to orchestrate a stunning victory. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also redefined himself in the ongoing season, picking up 12 wickets in 10 matches. Even the spin department, led by Krunal Pandya, has done a fantastic job.

The left-arm spinner has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches so far and provided breakthroughs whenever his team has needed one. Meanwhile, he has been complemented perfectly by Suyash Sharma. The leggie hasn't quite been in the wicket’s column, but his economy rate of 8.25 has helped RCB control the game in the middle overs.

#2 RCB have a strong bench strength in the bowling department

Lungi Ngidi finished with figures of 2/230 against CSK. Source: Getty

Josh Hazlewood had to miss the match against the Chennai Super Kings, but that didn't deter RCB from registering a famous victory. Lungi Ngidi was brought in as the replacement for Hazlewood, and the South African pacer didn't disappoint.

In a match where 200+ scores were posted by both teams, Ngidi did a remarkable job both with the new and the old ball. He bagged three crucial wickets and the two wickets in his final over turned the game towards RCB. He finished with figures of 3/30 and was instrumental in RCB winning by two runs.

Despite the absence of Hazlewood, Ngidi rose to the occasion, so they shouldn't bother too much if the Australian pacer doesn't come back for the remainder of the tournament. RCB will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, May 17.

#3 RCB have been in stupendous form, with different players standing up

RCB seem to have all its bases covered in the ongoing edition of the IPL. While their bowling unit has risen to the occasion, the batting lineup has always made a significant impact. Virat Kohli at the top of the order has been one of the top run-getters, while Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell have given him good support.

The middle order has faltered on occasions but overall the top order has ensured that there hasn't been any hiccups in the middle overs. Krunal Pandya also came to batting in one of the matches while the likes of Tim David and Romario Shepherd also risen to the occasion.

Shepherd scored a swashbuckling 52 off just 14 deliveries against CSK while David has done his job whenever he has got the opportunity. RCB have the batters who have the ability to off set Hazlewood’s absence should the need arise.

