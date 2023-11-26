3 reasons why RCB should not have released Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was among a slew of overseas players released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

The Royal Challengers released 11 players to free up ₹40.75 crore for their auction purse. Following his addition for the second half of the 2021 season, RCB purchased Hasaranga's services for a massive ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction.

While the franchise is still to break its IPL Trophy drought, they have been more consistent, qualifying for the playoffs in four of the last five seasons. However, finishing sixth out of 10 teams in IPL 2023 forced an overhaul of their coaching staff during the off-season.

Head coach Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket Mike Hesson were relieved of their duties, with veteran coach Andy Flower and Mo Babat replacing them.

Despite Hasaranga missing the recent ODI World Cup due to a hamstring injury, RCB may have missed a trick by releasing the Sri Lankan all-rounder. While it is still possible the franchise purchases his services at the auction next month, they will likely be in a bidding war.

Considering that, let us look at three reasons why RCB should not have released Wanindu Hasaranga.

#1Wanindu Hasaranga has produced at a high level for the franchise when fit

Wanindu Hasaranga was RCB's go-to bowler just a year ago.

Wanindu Hasaranga was RCB's best bowler by a long way just a year ago in IPL 2022. The Galle-born spinner picked up a remarkable 26 wickets in only 16 games, including a five-wicket and four-wicket haul.

The Sri Lankan was the second leading wicket-taker of the season behind only former RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

His exploits helped the franchise finish third out of 10 teams and only two games away from their elusive title. Even in a down year in 2023, Hasaranga picked up nine wickets and added valuable runs with the bat at a strike rate of 117.86 in eight outings.

While national duty and injuries robbed him of continuity in IPL 2023, Hasaranga is one of the few bowlers to have mastered the art of wicket-taking in T20s, even at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

With 35 scalps in 26 games over three years for RCB, Hasaranga has been more than impressive for them in his young IPL career.

#2 The RCB squad lacks a high-calibre leg-spinner

Relying on Karn Sharma as the lone leg-spin option could be risky for RCB.

While bowling Chinnaswamy is the ultimate challenge for bowlers, especially spinners, leg spinners have found some success at the venue. Former RCB veteran Yuzvendra Chahal was often among the leading wicket-takers despite playing half of his games at Bangalore.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the other who consistently struck for RCB in the middle overs to reduce the usual damage done to bowlers in the death overs. With Chahal moving to RR two years back and Hasaranga now released, RCB boasts little to no high-caliber leg-spinners in the squad.

Karn Sharma remains their only frontline leg-spinner, and he is getting up there in years at 36. Despite picking up 10 wickets last season in seven games, Sharma travelled at an economy of over 10.30 runs per over.

The only other leggie in the current squad is 25-year-old Himanshu Sharma, who has played the lone IPL game in his career.

Considering the value of leg-spinners in the T20 format, particularly in a high-scoring venue like the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it is shocking that RCB decided to let go of Hasaranga.

RCB already possessed one of the weakest spin arsenal, evidenced by the side being in the bottom half of the wickets taken by spin last season ( 29 wickets at a 9.66 economy rate). All of which makes the release of Hasaranga all the more baffling.

#3 Hasaranga is at the peak of his career

Wanindu Hasaranga was the star for Sri Lanka at the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

The most successful IPL franchises often rely on players' form over their reputation or experience. It begs the question of why RCB would release Wanindu Hasaranga, who might be at the prime of his career at 26.

His bowling skills shone brightly in the recent 2023 World Cup qualifiers, helping Sri Lanka go unbeaten to qualify for the main event.

Hasaranga was the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps at a phenomenal average of 12.91, including three five-wicket hauls. He was also part of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2021 and 2022.

Despite a slightly down year in T20Is, Hasaranga's overall bowling average of 15.80 with an economy rate of under seven is among the best in World cricket.

Add to that his lower-order runs and dynamic fielding, Hasaranga is one of the most sought-after cricketers in the T20 format, with the trajectory likely to take an upward swing in years to come.