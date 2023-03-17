3 reasons why RCB should sign Michael Bracewell for IPL 2023

With less than two weeks to go until the commencement of this year's Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been dealt a massive blow as Will Jacks, the English all-rounder, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a muscle injury. Jacks was bought at the auction for a massive sum of Rs. 3.2 Cr and was possibly being looked at as a backup for Glenn Maxwell.

However, now that he has been officially ruled out of the season, RCB needs a replacement and there has been heavy speculation that New Zealand's Michael Bracewell has been approached for the same.

Here are three reasons why RCB should sign Bracewell for IPL 2023:

#1 Bracewell's experience

Although Michael Bracewell has only played 42 games for his country, the 32-year-old has enormous experience on the domestic circuit, having featured in 103 first-class, 129 List-A and 117 T20 games. Bracewell was a part of New Zealand's 2010 U-19 World Cup squad which also featured the likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Corey Anderson. While the others made it onto the international scene rather quickly, Bracewell took time to blossom but his domestic experience is holding him in good stead at the moment.

#2 Bracewell's International Record

Bracewell made his debut for New Zealand in 2022 at the age of 31 years, but the all-rounder hasn't looked back since. In T20Is, he has a strike rate of almost 140 with the bat and a miserly economy of 5.36 with the ball. He has won New Zealand matches from near-impossible situations and has quickly become an invaluable member of the Black Caps' squad, especially in the white ball formats.

#3 Bracewell's recent showings in India

During New Zealand's recent tour of India, Bracewell brought his A game to the fore during an ODI in Hyderabad. Chasing 350, his side were in tatters at 131-6 but Bracewell did not give up. He played a blinder to take the Kiwis within striking distance of what would have been a sensational win. He ended up scoring 140 runs off just 78 deliveries. He struck 10 sixes during the innings and was the last batter to be dismissed. This knock, in particular, might have caught the eye of the RCB management and is proof that Bracewell can thrive in Indian conditions.

