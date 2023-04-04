3 reasons why Shakib Al Hasan's absence is a big blow for KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a narrow seven-run defeat in their opening fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) via the Duckworth-Lewis method on Saturday, April 2.

In their next match, the Knights will have to clean up their act as they will be up against the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6.

Even before the tournament began, KKR had reason to worry, with their captain Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the tournament owing to a back injury, which he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia.

KKR did not just lose their leader but also their star batter at the top of the order and his absence was felt dearly as KKR lost their first three wickets for just 29 runs in the opening match.

Kolkata were also without the services of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in their opening match as the pacer is recovering from a niggle.

Now fresh news has arrived that Bangladeshi talisman Shakib Al Hasan has decided to opt out of the IPL, citing national duty and personal reasons for his exit from the competition. This fresh blow will be a major cause of concern for KKR as they are only in the initial stages of their quest for a third IPL trophy.

On that note, let us discuss three reasons why Shakib Al Hasan's absence is a big blow for KKR.

#1 World-Class All-Rounder

Shakib Al Hasan is easily one of the best all-rounders in the world. This fact is mirrored in the current ICC rankings as he is the World No. 1 all-rounder in ODI and T20s and is positioned at No. 3 in Test Cricket.

A technically sound batter, a crafty left-arm spinner and a very good fielder, his all-round abilities would have added great balance and depth to the KKR line-up.

#2 Leadership Abilities

Shakib Al Hasan is an experienced leader, having captained Bangladesh in all three formats at some point in his career.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, the KKR management has put their faith in youngster Nitish Rana to lead the side. Shakib's presence in the squad would have been a massive boost for the youngster, who could guide the youngster with his ideas and inputs at crucial junctures in the match.

#3 Experienced player for KKR

Shakib Al Hasan's association with KKR began as early as 2011. He is one of the very few players in the squad who was part of their winning teams in 2012 and 2014.

Thus, his experience of the playing conditions at Eden Gardens would have been of immense value not just to the entire team but also to the think tank of the franchise.

