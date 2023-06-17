3 reasons why Shane Watson is the greatest match-winner in IPL history

Shane Watson was quite the modern-day player whichever way you look at it and he left an indelible ink on both the international circuit, as well as the IPL.

The Australian all-rounder is easily one of the greatest to have graced the sport and a package of his kind has remained hard to find. He was a superstar in the IPL too, having represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) across 145 matches.

Watson is a two-time IPL winner, having tasted glory with the Royals in the inaugural season in 2008 and with the Super Kings 10 years later. He also captained the Royals in 2014 and for a decent part of the 2015 season, before stepping in for three games in 2017 while he was with RCB.

Today, he is an assistant coach with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the league. As he turns 42 today (June 17), we assess three reasons as to why he is the greatest match-winner that the league has seen till date.

#1 Unparalleled versatility across phases

Watson (R) was a dashing opener, but wasn't shabby in the middle-order either.

Be it as an opening batter or in the middle-order, Watson always stood up and delivered match-winning performances one after another. His batting numbers are a fair reflection of his prowess, having scored 3,874 runs in the IPL at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 137.91.

While his best performances often came as an opening batter, he seamlessly donned a middle-order role for the Royals in the early stages of his career. As for his bowling, he picked up 92 wickets at an economy rate of 7.93, while operating across just about every phase.

Watson was truly as versatile an all-rounder as they came and he proved it time and again in the league. His two MVP awards in 2008 and 2013 are further testament to the same and not too many players can boast a CV like him.

#2 His consistency over a long period of time

Watson was certainly a consistent match-winner for whichever side he turned out for, apart from being a top all-rounder on the international circuit. He enjoyed a full-fledged career in the league spanning 13 years.

Year after year, he would turn up and deliver impactful performances for the Royals, before enjoying a good season for RCB in 2016. And just when you thought 2017 would have marked his swansong from the league, he turned back the clock on multiple occasions in the yellow of CSK.

While he was a maverick T20 all-rounder who was ahead of time, he knew how to map his skill and match-winning prowess with consistency. And that truly sets him apart as perhaps the finest match-winner that the IPL has seen.

#3 He always delivered under pressure

Thinking of 'that' hundred in the final of 2018? Of course you should!

Watson was as clutch a player as any and he has given multiple accounts of the same in the IPL. His stunning century in the IPL 2018 final and his heroics in the summit clash the following year where he braved a bleeding knee to nearly take CSK to the title are the stuff of folklore.

It doesn't stop with those alone. Cast your mind back to a must-win virtual quarterfinal that RR played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2015 to secure a berth in the playoffs and he turned in a superb hundred to lead their charge.

When it came to being the trickster in breaking partnerships, he was always there for his team. Clutch moments truly brought the best out of Watson and that quality sets him apart as a match-winner par excellence and second to none.

What is your favorite Shane Watson moment from the IPL? Have your say in the comments section below!

