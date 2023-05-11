3 reasons why Shivam Dube has been CSK's most important batter in IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had another strong outing in IPL 2023 and are at the doorsteps of qualifying for the playoffs for an unprecedented 12th time in their 14-year history.

They are currently second on the points table with 15 points in 12 games and are poised to finish in the top two, ensuring they have two cracks at making the final.

In their most recent outing, CSK beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10.

The win was propelled by a game-changing cameo by all-rounder Shivam Dube, who scored 25 off just 12 balls, just as DC were inching ahead with regular wickets. His knock powered CSK to an above-par total of 167/8 on a slow turner.

Shivam Dube has been a revelation for the Super Kings in the middle order, providing the much-needed impetus with quickfire knocks. He has scored 315 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 159.90 in 11 games.

Dube was picked up by the franchise ahead of the 2022 season and has been an integral part of their middle order over the last two seasons.

Before joining the Super Kings, Dube had a couple of forgettable seasons with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019 and 2020, where he averaged less than 20 in 15 matches at a mediocre strike rate of 122.

The tall left-hander then played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2021 and scored 230 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 119.17.

However, the 29-year-old's career has had a tremendous resurgence since joining CSK last season, and his performances have gotten a notch higher this season.

Let us look at three reasons why Shivam Dube has been CSK's most important batter in IPL 2023.

#1 Shivam Dube's ability to attack spin in the middle overs

IPL matches are often won or lost in the ability to attack spin in the middle overs of the innings when the field is spread out. CSK have been well served in that aspect thanks to the presence of Shivam Dube.

The team's strategy has revolved around ensuring that the all-rounder is sent in whenever the opposition's spinners are bowling to be able to counter-attack them and shift the momentum in their direction.

Dube hasn't disappointed in that aspect, averaging an incredible 49 at a strike rate of 177.1 with 16 sixes against spinners this season. His counter-attacking against the opposition spinners has propelled CSK's impressive batting displays in the season.

Dube has already made three half-centuries this season and has used his long levers to good effect, particularly against the spinners in the middle overs.

#2 Shivam Dube's ability to bat at different positions for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings have benefitted hugely from Shivam Dube's versatility and his ability to bat at any position in the batting order. The tall 29-year-old has batted everywhere from No.3 to No.7 in the batting order thus far this season.

He has batted predominantly at No.4 and has a brutal strike rate of 163.8. The talented big-hitter has also struck runs at a strike rate of 168.8 at No.3 and 170 at No. 5.

Dube's versatility has made him CSK's most valuable batter this season, as he has shown the capability to maintain a high strike rate in any batting position.

#3 Shivam Dube's six-hitting ability

Shivam Dube has become renowned this season for his ability to hit sixes at will in the middle overs against the spinners. This is evidenced by the fact that Dube has hit 27 sixes in just 197 balls faced, making him the second on the list of six hitters in the entire IPL and first among CSK batters.

Despite several complexities and nuances, the outcome of T20 games is often determined by the number of sixes hit by each team, and Dube's presence has helped CSK greatly in this aspect.

Dube also has the most runs among the non-openers for the Super Kings with 315 runs and has the third-best strike rate of 159.90 behind only Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni.

He also has the most half-centuries for the franchise this season among the non-openers. The combination of consistency and the six-hitting ability of Dube in the middle order has been crucial in Chennai's strong showing this season.

