3 reasons why SRH may drop Umran Malik for their IPL 2023 clash against KKR

Umran Malik announced his arrival at the grand stage in IPL 2021. He was a net bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad before receiving a place in the main squad when T Natarajan was ruled out of the competition.

Malik could not take too many wickets in his debut season, but the right-arm pacer impressed everyone with his express pace. His ability to clock 150kmph on the speedometer ensured that the Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

The Jammu Express repaid the faith shown by the team management by winning the Emerging Player of the Season award in IPL 2022. Soon after, Umran Malik made his international debut for India and is among the top pacers in the nation right now.

SRH unsurprisingly retained Malik in their squad for IPL 2023. However, his performances have not been up to the mark so far. While Hyderabad's fast bowling coach Dale Steyn is a big fan of The Jammu Express, here are three reasons why the Hyderabad-based franchise may consider dropping Umran Malik for tonight's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

#1 Umran Malik has leaked too many runs in IPL 2023

The batters found it difficult to score big off Umran Malik's bowling in the previous seasons, but multiple batters have derailed The Jammu Express so far in IPL 2023. Malik has leaked 176 runs in 17 overs this season at an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over.

In the last game against the Delhi Capitals, Umran bowled only one over and gave away 22 runs. SRH's batters have not fired in unison in IPL 2023, which is why the team cannot afford to leak runs at a hammering rate. Perhaps SRH can give Malik a break before bringing him back for the last few league stage matches.

#2 Nitish Rana hit Umran Malik for 4 fours and 2 sixes in 1 over earlier this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad traveled to Kolkata for a match against KKR at the Eden Gardens earlier this season. In that game, Umran Malik bowled to Nitish Rana in the sixth over. KKR were under pressure, having lost three early wickets.

However, Rana showed no mercy to Malik and whacked four fours and two sixes off him. KKR scored 28 runs in that over as the momentum shifted in their favor. While SRH won the match in the end, the team management may think twice before picking Malik in the playing XI tonight.

#3 Kartik Tyagi deserves an opportunity to prove himself

Sunrisers Hyderabad have another express Indian pace-bowling option available in their IPL 2023 squad. His name is Kartik Tyagi, who famously defended four runs off the last over for the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match against the Punjab Kings.

Tyagi moved to SRH last year, but he has not received enough opportunities to prove himself. The pace bowler has warmed the benches in IPL 2023 so far. Since Malik's form has struggled this season, SRH can consider giving Tyagi one chance.

